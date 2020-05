View this post on Instagram

Gigi Fernandez always brought the 🔥 to the court, and now she’ll bring the answers to your questions 😄 ⠀ Gigi joins us for this week’s #HallofFameLive with @bdhenley, coming your way on Thursday, May 14 at 4pm EST live on Facebook! Got a question for Gigi? Drop it below ⤵️ ⠀ #tennishalloffame #gigifernandez #doublestennis #olympics #tennishistory #facebooklive #wta #usta