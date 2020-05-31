La campeona de WImbledon 2013 Marion Bartoli compartió una gran noticia esta semana en Twitter.
It s with an immense joy and a lot of emotion they we announce you the coming of our baby. We are soooooooo excited and thrilled to be parents and we can't wait to be 3 in the Bartoli - Boumediene family👨👩👦😍🤗💚— Marion bartoli (@bartoli_marion) May 28, 2020
@yahya_boumediene#bebe #pregnant pic.twitter.com/IrEQZh2ece
Muchas jugadoras tenían sus mentes en París, y compartieron algunos de sus recuerdos favoritos en Roland Garros.
ROLAND GARROSって響きいいよね☺️カッコいい✨#RolandGarros #クレーコート #テニス #試合したい pic.twitter.com/3CXzKYtGon— Misaki Doi 土居美咲 (@MisakiDoiTennis) May 30, 2020
Memories for life ♥️ This time last year @rolandgarros 😜✌️#friends #memoriesforlife pic.twitter.com/HADv5sQ20f— Elise Mertens (@elise_mertens) May 29, 2020
At the moment we would normally have the #rolandgarros I imagine how difficult it is for players not to participate because of the #covid_19 but health is a priority. Stay strong, healthy and with the same emotional intensity to start over in a bit.@ITFprocircuit @WTA @atptour pic.twitter.com/ObKeYV6ymw— Eleni Daniilidou (@elenidaniilidou) May 28, 2020
if you’re not posting throwbacks of @rolandgarros - are you even a tennis player? 🧐 #tbt pic.twitter.com/cGwgg4zrbe— Irina Falconi (@IrinaFalconi) May 28, 2020
Katie Boulter está pensando en otro Grand Slam.
Wimbledon 2021 I’m coming for you 😂 pic.twitter.com/neFaDekofw— Katie Boulter (@KatieBoulter1) May 30, 2020
Sabine Lisicki se está dedicando a relajarse.
Oh, Hi 💙#finallyadaytorelax #beach #lover #happy #relax pic.twitter.com/SrDjiGtUYx— Sabine Lisicki (@sabinelisicki) May 24, 2020
Carla Suarez Navarro celebrar el día de las Islas Canarias.
🇮🇨 ғᴇʟɪᴢ ᴅɪᴀ ᴅᴇ ᴄᴀɴᴀʀɪᴀs 🇮🇨 #30deMayo pic.twitter.com/gADOLW6jkF— Carla Suárez Navarro (@CarlaSuarezNava) May 30, 2020
Y todo son sonrisas para la pequeña familia de Martina Hingis que se va en barco.
Couldn’t be happier! First time out on the boat this season & Lia loves her first adventure on the water! Go and enjoy the sunshine and fresh air” ☀️⛵️#summerishere #boating #mauijim pic.twitter.com/qV5Eqpkgqz— Martina Hingis (@mhingis) May 30, 2020