A blast visiting with @cocogauff today in Delray Beach - reliving her breakthrough #wimbledon win over Venus last summer for an ESPN2 special in the coming weeks. As we watched the match replay, Coco gave us tremendous insight on the game by game thoughts and emotions of a 15 year old debutante taking down a legendary idol. We talked about her instant stardom and the Cocomania that carried into the #usopen . I couldn’t be more impressed with how her family has helped keep her so grounded. Coco has also made great use of her social platforms to share her feelings during the painful last two weeks.