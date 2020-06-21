En el Día del Padre este fin de semana, varias estrellas de la WTA marcaron la ocasión al rendir homenaje a sus queridos padres, socios e hijos en las redes sociales.
La ex número uno del mundo de dobles, Sania Mirza, quien regresó a la gira después de su baja por maternidad este año, celebró a los "hombres principales" en su vida: su padre Imran, su esposo Shoaib y su hijo de un año, Izhaan.
La dos veces campeona de Grand Slam Petra Kvitova y la medallista de Oro de los Juegos Olímpicos de 2016 Monica Puig encontraron bonitas fotos de su infancia para publicar.
Happy Father’s Day to the man who has always been by my side no matter what.— Petra Kvitova (@Petra_Kvitova) June 21, 2020
Thank you for everything Dad ❤️ pic.twitter.com/nHP0uCL3HG
Aliaksandra Sasnovich también publicó un bonito momento, mientras que la campeona de Grand Sam del US Open 2017 Sloane Stephens se aseguró de dar gracias a los padres por todas partes.
June 22, 2020
Las leyendas retiradas de la WTA también señalaron la ocasión, con las campeonas de Grand Slam Maria Sharapova y Marion Bartoli entre las que reconocieron los roles que tuvieron sus padres y entrenadores en sus carreras.
Happy Father’s Day папа. Look at that blonde hair 😂 pic.twitter.com/q0abyDw51f— Maria Sharapova (@MariaSharapova) June 21, 2020
A celui qui m a tout donné, qui a tout sacrifié pour moi, pour me donner une chance d accomplir mon rêve de remporter un tournoi du Grand Chelem !! De simples mots ne pourront jamais exprimer notre amour fusionnel qui nous unis, ni ma reconnaissance éternelle pour.... pic.twitter.com/JE4gxwuMMx— Marion bartoli (@bartoli_marion) June 21, 2020
.... tout ce que tu as fais pour moi mon papounet d 'amour mais j essayerai tjs de tout faire pour que tu sois fier de moi— Marion bartoli (@bartoli_marion) June 21, 2020
JE T'AIME PAPOUNET#FathersDay #FeteDesPeres pic.twitter.com/IuDPgtR6u7
WTA founder Billie Jean King paid tribute to her father, Bill Moffitt, as a "hard worker with limitless energy", while Chanda Rubin, Chris Evert and Mary Pierce also found treasured old family photos to share.
My dad, Bill Moffitt, was a hard worker with limitless energy. He believed in the values of resilience & never giving up. Happy Father’s Day to all dads helping to raise kids w/these values, while teaching them equality for all & the importance of speaking out to right injustice. pic.twitter.com/Cut8KEWkD3— Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) June 21, 2020
Happy Father's Day! This will always be one of my favorite pics with my dad. Sending love to all the dads out there and to those missing their daddy. ❤ pic.twitter.com/3wPn2J1lvr— Chanda Rubin (@Chanda_Rubin) June 21, 2020
Miss my dad... every day... he was a great grandfather, pictured here with my mom and my kids, as well as a wonderful father. Happy Father’s Day to all the fathers out there! ❤️🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/DAF9qifPEU— Chris Evert (@ChrissieEvert) June 21, 2020
And a Happy Father’s Day to this guy, as well... the father of our children, and a very good one at that! #andy 😘 pic.twitter.com/nut3ZIixnG— Chris Evert (@ChrissieEvert) June 21, 2020
Thinking of you today, dad 💙 Happy Father’s Day! Thank you for everything you taught me in life and helping me be the person I am today. To all the fathers out there, I wish you a great day celebrating everything you do! pic.twitter.com/N1KpH6iIYR— Mary Pierce (@_MaryPierce) June 21, 2020
La finalista de Roland Garros 2015 Lucie Safarova pubicó un homenaje a su padre Milan y pareja Tomas Plekanec, mientras las jugadoras de la WTA Aleksandra Wozniak y Melanie South también expresaron su agradecimiento a los padres en sus vidas.
Bonne fête des pères à tout les pères du monde 💥😎🎉 pic.twitter.com/vP8jVgJEmc— Aleksandra Wozniak (@alekswozniak87) June 22, 2020
Happy Father’s Day to all dads 💙💙💙 lucky to have these amazing men in my life 😍 pic.twitter.com/a46sML8KgF— Melanie South (@melaniesouth) June 21, 2020