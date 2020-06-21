En el Día del Padre este fin de semana, varias estrellas de la WTA marcaron la ocasión al rendir homenaje a sus queridos padres, socios e hijos en las redes sociales.

La ex número uno del mundo de dobles, Sania Mirza, quien regresó a la gira después de su baja por maternidad este año, celebró a los "hombres principales" en su vida: su padre Imran, su esposo Shoaib y su hijo de un año, Izhaan.

 

La dos veces campeona de Grand Slam Petra Kvitova y la medallista de Oro de los Juegos Olímpicos de 2016 Monica Puig encontraron bonitas fotos de su infancia para publicar.

Aliaksandra Sasnovich también publicó un bonito momento, mientras que la campeona de Grand Sam del US Open 2017 Sloane Stephens se aseguró de dar gracias a los padres por todas partes.

Las leyendas retiradas de la WTA también señalaron la ocasión, con las campeonas de Grand Slam Maria Sharapova y Marion Bartoli entre las que reconocieron los roles que tuvieron sus padres y entrenadores en sus carreras.

WTA founder Billie Jean King paid tribute to her father, Bill Moffitt, as a "hard worker with limitless energy", while Chanda Rubin, Chris Evert and Mary Pierce also found treasured old family photos to share.

La finalista de Roland Garros 2015 Lucie Safarova pubicó un homenaje a su padre Milan y pareja Tomas Plekanec, mientras las jugadoras de la WTA Aleksandra Wozniak y Melanie South también expresaron su agradecimiento a los padres en sus vidas.

 