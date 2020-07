View this post on Instagram

Amarise, for most people, it is important to be seen and heard. When you feel "invisible", or like "no one is listening" it can quickly lead to depression. In your poem, "Time", the description of how this feels is really clear and powerful. We also feel your comforting words about how time heals, and about how people and things change with time. Maya Angelou wrote, "There is no greater agony than carrying around an untold story inside yourself." Garbiñe started playing tennis at 3 years old before growing up to become Number 1 in the world in 2017. She knows all about "Time", about struggle and perseverance. Garbiñe is not just a gifted and hard-working athlete. She has given her time and energy supporting ROOM TO READ, focusing on early grade literacy and equal access to secondary education for girls. Her commitment to her own work and to helping others is an inspiration." Amarise, Thank you for sharing your talent and your complex and comforting thoughts. And thank you or sharing your time, Garbiñe! @garbimuguruza