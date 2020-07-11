La ex número 1 del mundo de la WTA, Caroline Wozniacki, celebró su trigésimo cumpleaños el sábado y marcó la ocasión con un estilo espectacular.

Rodeada de fuegos artificiales, la campeona del Abierto de Australia 2018, que se retiró del deporte en enero, sonrió mientras le presentaban un gran pastel.

Numerosas figuras del mundo del tenis, incluidas Daniela Hantuchova, los hermanos Bryan y Laura Robson ofrecieron sus deseos a través de mensajes en su página de Instagram, mientras que su esposo David Lee publicó tres emojis de corazón.

 

Mientras tanto, con el regreso del tenis competitivo que se avecina, las jugadoras se están familiarizando con la realidad del entrenamiento en condiciones posteriores a Covid-19.

Bianca Andreescu, por ejemplo, mostró una foto de sí misma haciendo ejercicio con una mascarulla, mientras que Eugenie Bouchard admitió que se ha vuelto demasiado apegada a la suya.

 

Mientras tanto, muchas jugadoras simplemente están volviendo a la pista, con Iga Swiatek avanzando hacia el Abierto de Estados Unidos cuando Alison Riske se da cuenta de que ya es hora de que vuelva a entrenar.

Naomi Osaka y Sabine Lisicki han opinado sobre la situación actual…

… mientras que Ana Ivanovic y Maria Sharapova han ofrecido consejos a los fans para que se mantengan animados.

Billie Jean King, mientras tanto, está mirando al futuro con una actitud positiva.

