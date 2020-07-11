La ex número 1 del mundo de la WTA, Caroline Wozniacki, celebró su trigésimo cumpleaños el sábado y marcó la ocasión con un estilo espectacular.
Rodeada de fuegos artificiales, la campeona del Abierto de Australia 2018, que se retiró del deporte en enero, sonrió mientras le presentaban un gran pastel.
Numerosas figuras del mundo del tenis, incluidas Daniela Hantuchova, los hermanos Bryan y Laura Robson ofrecieron sus deseos a través de mensajes en su página de Instagram, mientras que su esposo David Lee publicó tres emojis de corazón.
Mientras tanto, con el regreso del tenis competitivo que se avecina, las jugadoras se están familiarizando con la realidad del entrenamiento en condiciones posteriores a Covid-19.
Bianca Andreescu, por ejemplo, mostró una foto de sí misma haciendo ejercicio con una mascarulla, mientras que Eugenie Bouchard admitió que se ha vuelto demasiado apegada a la suya.
July 13, 2020
it’s happened a few times where i get to my hotel room and do stuff then 20 min later realize i still have my mask on 😷😂— Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) July 13, 2020
Mientras tanto, muchas jugadoras simplemente están volviendo a la pista, con Iga Swiatek avanzando hacia el Abierto de Estados Unidos cuando Alison Riske se da cuenta de que ya es hora de que vuelva a entrenar.
🇨🇿Wróciłam na korty twarde i szykuję się do turniejów w NY. Miło mi ogłosić, że w międzyczasie zagram @tipsportelitetrophy w Pradze (18-20 lipca)— Iga Świątek (@iga_swiatek) July 13, 2020
I'm back on hard court preparing for NY tournaments. But before that - this weekend I'm gonna play in @tipsportelitetrophy in Prague🇨🇿 pic.twitter.com/QVLjFEqigb
tonight marks the last night of my “quaranleaning” program, where you “lean” out because your muscles atrophy from too much enjoyment during quarantine. time to get to work!!💪🏻👌🏻🤣— Alison Riske-Amritraj🇺🇸🇮🇳 (@Riske4rewards) July 12, 2020
Naomi Osaka y Sabine Lisicki han opinado sobre la situación actual…
Me buying clothes online as if there’s anywhere to go. pic.twitter.com/BX680hSyAy— NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) July 12, 2020
Who would have thought that “negative” would be the most positive word in 2020!?!? #crazy #2020— Sabine Lisicki (@sabinelisicki) July 12, 2020
… mientras que Ana Ivanovic y Maria Sharapova han ofrecido consejos a los fans para que se mantengan animados.
Little reminder: you have to pause just as mindfully and disciplined as you go for your goals. Balance is key! #selfiesunday pic.twitter.com/NI3gCeJmqk— Ana Ivanovic (@AnaIvanovic) July 12, 2020
Who’s working out ( or dancing 🙃) this weekend? 💃🕺🏻 pic.twitter.com/MkmI5onqns— Maria Sharapova (@MariaSharapova) July 11, 2020
Billie Jean King, mientras tanto, está mirando al futuro con una actitud positiva.
On what would have been the final day of #Wimbledon, I am thinking toward the future. The Championships will return in 2021. If we work together the world will be a healthier place then too. Keep the frontline workers at the forefront of your mind.— Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) July 13, 2020
We are all in this together. pic.twitter.com/FfOU9jEWc5