Disparities between men and women occur in all facets of entertainment, including sports media. The global sports fanbase is 50/50 men and women, yet female athletes receive just 4% of sports media coverage. And yet... US viewership of the 2019 Women’s World Cup final was 22% higher than the 2018 men’s final! After the unstoppable legacy of @USWNT, I was hungry to see and do more. ⚽️ That's why I'm proud to help bring @weareangelcity to the City of Angels. This team is rewriting the playbook, and you can be a part of it. Welcome to the beginning. This is the kind of ambitious lead investing @Initialized is all about and we're excited to announce this one-of-a-kind lifestyle, apparel, and sports organization. I am proud to be a part of this wonderful group (majority women!) working to bring a women’s professional football club to Los Angeles. Chiefly, because I’m a fan of the game, but also because I believe there is massive potential for the sport and it's been undervalued by too many people for far too long. As someone who spends hours kicking around a football with my two-year-old daughter, I want her to have a front row seat to this revolution. I’m personally investing on behalf of my family because creating more opportunities in women’s sports is important to my wife @serenawilliams and me, and we want to be a part of making a better future for our daughter @olympiaohanian #WeAreAngelCity