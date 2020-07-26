Felicidades a la francesa Mary Pierce, recibiendo un certificado oficial de su estado como Olímpica. Tres veces competidora en los Juegos, alcanzó los cuartos de final en 2004.

Naomi Osaka está apoyando a sus colegas atletas de la WNBA - celebrando  el inicio del partido con el característico jersey con capucha naranja.

Julia Goerges está disfrutando estar al aire libre.

Al igual que Johanna Konta - junto a sus adorables perros.

Y también Eugenie Bouchard, que ha montado a a caballo.

Elise Mertens trabajando duro en tierra batida.

Iga Swiatek a fondo en pista dura.

Parece que pueda envidiar a Danka Kovinic, quien después de una dura semana se está tomanado una siesta.

