Felicidades a la francesa Mary Pierce, recibiendo un certificado oficial de su estado como Olímpica. Tres veces competidora en los Juegos, alcanzó los cuartos de final en 2004.
Earlier this year, I was honored to receive the official Olympian certification of OLY for my @Olympics achievements from the IOC and President Thomas Bach. Today would have been the first day of the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, but I know we are all looking forward to 2021! 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/ZDlYTxv9eE— Mary Pierce (@_MaryPierce) July 24, 2020
Naomi Osaka está apoyando a sus colegas atletas de la WNBA - celebrando el inicio del partido con el característico jersey con capucha naranja.
Orange on orange to support @WNBA 🧡 #orangehoodie pic.twitter.com/GhCSVuDjCz— NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) July 26, 2020
Julia Goerges está disfrutando estar al aire libre.
☀️🌸 pic.twitter.com/5w4wFMJbMV— Jule Goerges✌️🇩🇪 (@juliagoerges) July 23, 2020
Al igual que Johanna Konta - junto a sus adorables perros.
Just me and my boys 🐶❤️ pic.twitter.com/j3FlcrqMfp— Johanna Konta (@JohannaKonta) July 23, 2020
Y también Eugenie Bouchard, que ha montado a a caballo.
day off at the greenbrier 😌 pic.twitter.com/6ZpDZwQpoy— Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) July 23, 2020
Elise Mertens trabajando duro en tierra batida.
The Clay Court Grind 💨 pic.twitter.com/Fl7JbupgUr— Elise Mertens (@elise_mertens) July 25, 2020
Iga Swiatek a fondo en pista dura.
🎾You will never be always motivated so you must learn to be disciplined...🎾#tiredandthentired pic.twitter.com/lPl3s1Kmwh— Iga Świątek (@iga_swiatek) July 25, 2020
Parece que pueda envidiar a Danka Kovinic, quien después de una dura semana se está tomanado una siesta.
That’s how our TEAM BUILDING looks like (before match) 😂😂 -yes, I can fall asleep literally anywhere 😴 pic.twitter.com/7dNQjJlKMf— Kovinić Danka (@DankaKovinic) July 23, 2020