Ha sido un emocionante reinicio del calendario de la gira ... sobre todo para la campeona de Praga Simona Halep, que se ha dado un baño.

Y la campeona de Lexington, Jennifer Brady, tampoco olvidará esta semana.

La finalista de Praga, Elise Mertens, disfrutó de su tiempo allí y acudió a las redes sociales para agradecer a todas las personas involucradas

La siguiente parada para muchas jugadoras es Estados Unidos, y el Western y Southern Open, seguido del US Open.

¡Y muchísimas felicitaciones a la leyenda Tatiana Golovin!