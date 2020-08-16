Ha sido un emocionante reinicio del calendario de la gira ... sobre todo para la campeona de Praga Simona Halep, que se ha dado un baño.
I promised yesterday I would jump in if I won so...— Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) August 16, 2020
🤷🏻♀️😂 pic.twitter.com/4gR3VE2fu2
Y la campeona de Lexington, Jennifer Brady, tampoco olvidará esta semana.
La finalista de Praga, Elise Mertens, disfrutó de su tiempo allí y acudió a las redes sociales para agradecer a todas las personas involucradas
Good week here in Prague 🥈 Thank you @tennispragueopn and @WTA for making the players feel safe in these circumstances! #runnerup— Elise Mertens (@elise_mertens) August 16, 2020
Congrats @Simona_Halep
for a great week!
Also thanks to my team, we keep working 👊 pic.twitter.com/wvHDmYAA4U
La siguiente parada para muchas jugadoras es Estados Unidos, y el Western y Southern Open, seguido del US Open.
USの前哨戦ですねっ😉@CincyTennis #cincytennis pic.twitter.com/SdqxXynh4N— Misaki Doi 土居美咲 (@MisakiDoiTennis) August 16, 2020
Alright! Arrived well in NY, tested negative and ready to go to collect my credential 🤩🤞🏼 pic.twitter.com/aPNa7VqiNX— Kovinić Danka (@DankaKovinic) August 16, 2020
🛫➡️ New York. pic.twitter.com/9gr3Ur0ECg— Viktoria Kuzmova (@KuzmovaViktoria) August 15, 2020
All packed and excited to get back on the Tour for the US swing 🤩✈🇺🇸 of course with all the safety precautions needed 😷↔️😷— Alize Cornet (@alizecornet) August 15, 2020
Tennis is officially back 🎾 and so am I ✊🏼 ! #letsgooo @WTA
Allez ciao la maison, le tennis m'appelle 🎾✊🏼✈🇺🇸 ! pic.twitter.com/WMp0VPYlIR
¡Y muchísimas felicitaciones a la leyenda Tatiana Golovin!
In a very complicated 2020, our family welcomes joyful news 🤰❗️BABY #3 ❗️Une année bien compliquée, mais un joyeux événement attend notre famille ! https://t.co/mn8Z3uHh7Q pic.twitter.com/JuXGU73Ctf— Tatiana Golovin 👨👧👦👩👦 (@Matryochka) August 15, 2020