View this post on Instagram

Tough one today 💔 but thank you to everyone that made it possible for this event to happen. Thanks everyone for all the support throughout the tournament! Always a good time playing with my girl @tay_taytownsend and can’t wait to get back out there with you! Good luck to our opponents @nmelicha & @xuyifan_julie in the final! See you next year @usopen 🔜 ROME 😍