US OPEN Finalists 🥈thank you everyone for your love and support. It's not the trophy we wanted today, but we will hold our head high and proud for how we competed these last couple of weeks! Onwards and upwards. Go team NinJa🤓. And a big thank you to the USTA for their amazing efforts to make the event possible.