NUEVA YORK, NY, EE. UU. - El tercer título de Grand Slam de Naomi Osaka fue recibido con elogios en las redes sociales el sábado, por caras famosas tanto dentro como fuera del deporte del tenis.

La joven de 22 años capturó el título del Abierto de Estados Unidos de 2020 al defenderse de su compañera ex número uno del mundo Victoria Azarenka en un clásico choque por remontada. La victoria de Osaka por 1-6, 6-3, 6-3, que reclamó en un set y un break, culminó con dos semanas emocionantes en las que se abrió camino hacia su segunda corona en Flushing Meadows.

Los mejores nombres del tenis usaron sus dispositivos para felicitar a la estrella, que se prevé que vuelva al Top 3 del ranking de individuales de la WTA el lunes:

 

Grandes estrellas de fuera del mundo del tenis enviaron también su cariño a Osaka:

 