NUEVA YORK, NY, EE. UU. - El tercer título de Grand Slam de Naomi Osaka fue recibido con elogios en las redes sociales el sábado, por caras famosas tanto dentro como fuera del deporte del tenis.
La joven de 22 años capturó el título del Abierto de Estados Unidos de 2020 al defenderse de su compañera ex número uno del mundo Victoria Azarenka en un clásico choque por remontada. La victoria de Osaka por 1-6, 6-3, 6-3, que reclamó en un set y un break, culminó con dos semanas emocionantes en las que se abrió camino hacia su segunda corona en Flushing Meadows.
Los mejores nombres del tenis usaron sus dispositivos para felicitar a la estrella, que se prevé que vuelva al Top 3 del ranking de individuales de la WTA el lunes:
Congratulations to @naomiosaka, the 2020 @usopen women’s singles champion!— Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) September 12, 2020
A tremendous Final by both players, with incredible effort by @vika7.
Our sport just keeps getting better! #USOpen https://t.co/FEKZlfE3cX
An incredible effort by the @usta to make this event happen safely & what memorable final days of the @usopen women's event! And congrats to #USOpen champion @naomiosaka a special young woman on and off the court! #thefutureisbright— Chanda Rubin (@Chanda_Rubin) September 12, 2020
Social justice and sports do mix - and quite nicely- congratulations @naomiosaka !!! #USOpen2020 Champion!!!— Martina Navratilova (@Martina) September 12, 2020
Congrats to @naomiosaka 🤗💫 and thank you for using your platform ✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾— sloanestephens (@SloaneStephens) September 13, 2020
Well done @naomiosaka for winning the @usopen title for the 2nd time 👌@Eurosport @WTA pic.twitter.com/Gwcu2eVMvz— Barbara Schett-Eagle (@Babsschett) September 12, 2020
What an amazing @usopen @naomiosaka congratulations and well done @vika7 These last three women’s matches will be remembered for a long time. Thank you @usta for a Herculean effort to put this tournament on in a safe and entertaining way. @espn— Pam Shriver (@PHShriver) September 12, 2020
What a final! Congratulations @naomiosaka on your 3rd Grand Slam 🏆 at the @usopen! Amazing! https://t.co/M5R9i3RHXI— Mary Pierce (@_MaryPierce) September 12, 2020
Well done @naomiosaka on a great fight... and what a great couple of weeks @vika7 proud to have witnessed it all!! @usopen @espn pic.twitter.com/4xcHsNa2sz— Rennae Stubbs (@rennaestubbs) September 12, 2020
Congrats @naomiosaka on your 2nd #usopen title. You are a true champion with a vision and voice. Don’t stop! 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽💪🏽👊🏽✊🏽 pic.twitter.com/GTt9dIG36k— Katrina Adams 🦋 (@katadams68) September 12, 2020
💪💪💪💪👍👍👍👍@naomiosaka 👍👍👍💪💪💪🇯🇵🇯🇵🇯🇵🇯🇵👍👍💪💪🇯🇵🇯🇵🙏🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/agyA5XqlFn— Kei Nishikori (@keinishikori) September 12, 2020
Congratulations @naomiosaka What a performance from a set down in the finals. Thank you for your voice and impressive tennis.— James Blake (@JRBlake) September 12, 2020
Fighting all the way, congratulations on winning your third Slam @naomiosaka. There will be many more. 🚀 https://t.co/Ru1lZoaRCq— Rod Laver (@rodlaver) September 12, 2020
🏆🏆— ATP Tour (@atptour) September 12, 2020
Congratulations to @naomiosaka on winning her second @usopen title! 👏 pic.twitter.com/ZxhhiZQq4Q
Grandes estrellas de fuera del mundo del tenis enviaron también su cariño a Osaka:
GREAT COMEBACK!! Congrats @naomiosaka! 🙏🏾✊🏾— LeBron James (@KingJames) September 12, 2020
Wow what a women’s final! Congrats champ @naomiosaka 👏🏻🏆 and mad respect to @vika7 on an incredible incredible comeback! Two strong fighters! 💪🏻💪🏻 @usopen— lindsey vonn (@lindseyvonn) September 12, 2020
WOW!!!@naomiosaka pic.twitter.com/s1Vj64Sxwh— Anita Baker (@IAMANITABAKER) September 12, 2020
#BossWoman Alert 🚨— WNBA (@WNBA) September 12, 2020
Naomi Osaka earns her third Grand Slam title at the @usopen! Contrats @naomiosaka 🎉 pic.twitter.com/rfsV6TQCNU
Congratulations to @naomiosaka for winning the Women’s U.S. Open! Throughout the tournament she’s been really great about using her platform to support Black Lives lost to police violence and social justice. 👏🏾— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 13, 2020
OSAKA! pic.twitter.com/VaICFJT5Xg— Ava DuVernay (@ava) September 12, 2020