En honor a uno de los momentos más influyentes en la historia del deporte, las estrellas de la WTA del pasado y del presente se unieron en las redes sociales esta semana para celebrar el 50 aniversario de las Original 9.

Comenzando en los Internationaux de Strasbourg en Francia, 10 de los jugadores del cuadrod recrearon la foto icónica del sept. El 23 de octubre de 1970, en el que Peaches Bartkowicz, Rosie Casals, Julie Heldman, Billie Jean King, Kristy Pigeon, Nancy Richey, Valerie Ziegenfuss, Judy Tegart Dalton y Kerry Melville Reid firmaron contratos simbólicos de un dólar y lo arriesgaron todo por las generaciones futuras de mujeres.

El activismo de las Original 9 y la promotora Gladys Heldman encaminaron al tenis profesional a convertirse en el deporte femenino líder en el mundo cinco décadas después.

Desde campeones activas de Grand Slam y aquellas que han ascendido al número 1 del mundo, las estrellas internacionales de la WTA no tendrían la oportunidad de perseguir sus sueños en el presente si no fuera por sus acciones, y por eso, estas campeonas actuales están agradecidas.

Desde grandes recientemente retiradas hasta una gran cantidad de Leyendas WTA, todas las generaciones reconocieron la importancia de las 9 Original en el juego que aman y en el que han hecho una carrera.

Ehcha un vistazo a más publicaciones en la redes sociales de la familia de la WTA. 