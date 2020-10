View this post on Instagram

Quarterfinal ✅ ! Another great match for us today! Great playing @iga.swiatek, some long games and some frustration but we still are smiling and having fun🤓. Semifinals Friday!! . . . @neptune.athletics @rolandgarros @yonex_usa #beyondboundaries #fearthetrident🔱 #rg2020 #semifinalbound #onwardsandupwards #keepsmiling