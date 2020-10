View this post on Instagram

Jérôme and I are super excited to tell you that we’re expecting our firstborn! Losing my mom when I was 9 is still the biggest challenge I had to face in life but also made me dream about being a mother to my own kids one day. My carreer has always been my first priority but it became harder and harder to put this dream aside and hold back on starting my own little family… My husband and I are beyond happy to welcome this baby of love into our family in April. And don’t worry! I still LOVE to play tennis, so this is not a final goodbye. It’s a see you soon! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️