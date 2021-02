"The first time [I saw her play], I think... I was around 13 years old. I think I said, 'I want to hit even stronger than her (laughing). I don't know if it was, was it smart or not, but [at] that point, I was thinking like, 'Wow, she's really powerful. I want to be like powerful, too, and I want to dominate on the tour the same like she do.'"

- Aryna Sabalenka on Serena Williams