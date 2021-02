"It was very tough at the beginning. I did few errors that I hoped I would not do. She was playing good at the beginning. She was making lots of balls back. She was really playing good. For me, the key was just to try to find my game, try to deal with what she's giving. I think I dealt with that quite good. I was very happy I could win from 3-4 to, nine games in a row."

- Elina Svitolina on her third-round victory