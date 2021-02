I never really look at stats or achievements or anything like that. I'm the type of person that's always trying to go on to the next thing, which may be bad or good. I feel like maybe later in my life I'll appreciate the things that I've done more, but as of right now, I feel like I'm chasing records that can't be broken no matter how hard I try. I think it's the human trait of not being satisfied.

- Naomi Osaka