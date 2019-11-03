SHENZHEN, China - No.1 seed Ashleigh Barty capped off her spectacular season with a fourth trophy of the year, delivering a dazzling performance to dethrone defending champion and No.8 seed Elina Svitolina 6-4, 6-3 in the final of the Shiseido WTA Finals Shenzhen over one hour and 27 minutes.

"Bizarre, if I'm being completely honest," she laughed afterwards when asked to describe the feeling. "It feels like it's been a year that just hasn't stopped. It's been a year of incredible ups and downs - I think more ups than downs. To cap it off with a very, very special night tonight in Shenzhen is really cool."

Expanding on what made her victory so sweet, Barty continued: "To come through a week like this, you have to beat the best of the best. It takes me back to some memories in Miami where I felt like I did that for the first time, beating back-to-back Top 10 players, having that really consistent week. I've grown and developed so much since that fortnight in Miami. To be able to bounce back after the disappointment after my match with Kiki [Bertens] was really important."

Barty, who guaranteed herself the WTA Year-End World No.1 Singles Ranking presented by Dubai Duty Free earlier this week, becomes the second Australian to capture the WTA Finals crown following 1974 and 1976 champion Evonne Goolagong Cawley, and the fifth player to win the tournament as a debutante. The 23-year-old's first victory over Svitolina in six meetings also snaps her opponent's nine-final winning streak stretching back to Zhuhai 2016, and means that she ties Karolina Pliskova with a Tour-leading four titles in 2019. Barty's winning check of $4.42 million is also the biggest ever inmen's or women's professional tennis.

Having never beaten the Ukrainian before - including suffering a heartbreaking marathon defeat in the fourth round of Indian Wells one that Barty admitted took "a few days" to get over - she ascribed her first success today to "a slight shift in tactics and execution".

Expanding, Barty said: "Tonight it felt like it was a lot more clear, a lot more concise from my end. I took my opportunities when I got them... [The forehand] was a side that I wanted to try to get into tonight. I think it was also important for me to move forward, then to try to bring Elina in a few times as well, which worked really well."