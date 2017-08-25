WTA & SAP honor the WTA's elite coaches
The elite coaches in the inaugural class of the WTA Coach Program were honored by SAP and the WTA and got a tour of the SAP Next-Gen Lab in New York City.
WTA Coaches learning about the latest in sport technology.
WTA President Micky Lawler, thanking the first class of WTA Registered Coaches and SAP for recognizing the important role of the elite coaches on tour.
WTA Gold Coach, Juan ‘Nacho’ Todero – coach of Monica Puig
SAP Global Sports Tennis Technology Lead Jenni Lewis showcases the advancements of SAP technology and data analytics for coaches.
SAP’s VP of Global Sponsorships, Dan Fleetwood
WTA Gold Coach, Nicole Pratt – coach of Daria Gavrilova
Vladimir Platenik (gold coach of Kasatkina) and Artemon Apostu-Efremov (coach of Begu)
WTA Coaches discuss the future role of virtual reality in competitive tennis.
Jenni Lewis, SAP Global Sports Tennis Technology Lead
Guests interact with SAP Hybris robot, Pepper
Left to right: Juan Todero (gold coach), Micky Lawler (WTA president), Jay Gooding (gold coach), Roger Anderson (gold coach) – experiment with the SAP “Party Booth”
Gold coach Nikola Horvat (coach of Donna Vekic) experimenting with virtual reality
Gold coach Thomas Drouet (coach of Timea Babos) talking technology with WTA Director of Partnerships, Amy Hitchinson
