From Evert to Barty: All 14 players to top the WTA Year-End World No.1 Singles Ranking
Ashleigh Barty is only the 14th player to secure the prestigious WTA Year-End World No.1 Ranking. The Australian retains the position she first claimed in 2019. Check out her predecessors.
Caroline Wozniacki finished both 2010 and 2011 as the year-end No.1 thanks to her remarkable consistency. In these years, she reached three Grand Slam semi-finals.
Stefanie Graf finished a record eight years at the top of the rankings, including 1988, when she won the Golden Slam.
The first of Serena Williams’ five year-end WTA No.1s came in 2002, with the latest in 2015. No one else has had such a gap in achieving this accomplishment.
Martina Navratilova completed seven years at the top of the tree, claiming 14 of her 18 singles Grand Slam titles in those spells.
Chris Evert finished all of the first three years of the WTA Rankings as the top player, then had another two-year spell in 1980-81.
Lindsay Davenport’s first Grand Slam title arrived in the US Open of 1998 and she celebrated by finishing the year as the WTA No.1. She would do so three more times.
Justine Henin completed three years at the summit of the WTA Rankings - including 2006, when she reached all four Grand Slam finals and won Roland Garros.
Martina Hingis became the youngest ever year-end No.1 in 1997 after winning three out of four Slams, and went on to finish 1999 and 2000 on top as well.
Monica Seles was the outstanding player in both 1991 and 1992, winning six Grand Slam titles in those years.
Jelena Jankovic claimed the Kremlin Cup in Moscow to win her third title in as many weeks as she stormed to the top of the charts in the fall of 2008.
Simona Halep claimed the No.1 ranking for the first time in October 2017 and also finished the 2018 season on top (Getty Images)
Australia’s Ashleigh Barty won her first Slam at the French Open in 2019 and ended the year with the Chris Evert Trophy for topping the WTA rankings. She retained the position in 2020.
Victoria Azarenka ended 2012 on top of the pile, having started the year with a bang - her maiden Slam title at the Australian Open and a 26-match winning streak.
Wins at the 2016 Australian and US Opens helped Angelique Kerber become the oldest first-time year-end No.1 that year.