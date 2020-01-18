Local heroines: Barty becomes latest champion on home soil in Adelaide

Ashleigh Barty became the first Australian champion to lift a trophy at home in nine years at the Adelaide International 2020. Take a look back at the last 25 players to win WTA titles on home soil.

01 /25
After losing two Sydney finals in 2018-19, a third Australian final at Adelaide 2020 saw Ashleigh Barty defeat Dayana Yastremska to win in front of her home crowd at last.

Photo by Getty

02 /25
Having had no home champions since 1998, Japan got two in as many weeks in September 2019, with Naomi Osaka picking up her first home title in Osaka, the city of her birth, without dropping a set.

Photo by Getty

03 /25
In the second all-Japanese WTA final in the Open Era, Nao Hibino defeated Misaki Doi to win the 2019 Hiroshima title - the first Japanese winner on home soil since Ai Sugiyama won Tokyo 1998.

Photo by Japan Women's Open

04 /25
Madison Keys' affinity for home continued in her fourth straight final on US soil at Cincinnati 2019, with the American beating Svetlana Kuznetsova to pick up her fifth career title.

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

05 /25
Bianca Andreescu became the first Canadian to win the Rogers Cup in 50 years at Toronto 2019, starting by winning four consecutive three-setters and taking the final after Serena Williams was forced to retire.

Photo by Getty

06 /25
The USA's Jessica Pegula captured her maiden title at Washington 2019, beating Camila Giorgi in the final.

Photo by Mike Lawrence/Citi Open

07 /25
The inaugural Baltic Open in Jurmala, Latvia in 2019 ended with a home champion as Anastasija Sevastova defeated Katarzyna Kawa in the final.

Photo by Gravis Visuals/Baltic Open

08 /25
All four of Madison Keys' finals between 2017-19 came at home in the USA, and she picked up her fourth career title - and first on clay - at Charleston 2019.

Photo by Chris Smith/Volvo Car Open

09 /25
Having been runner-up in 2017 to Julia Goerges, Russia's Daria Kasatkina got her hands on the Moscow trophy in 2018 after a comeback win over Ons Jabeur in the final.

Photo by Kremlin Cup

10 /25
China's Wang Qiang went 19-4 on home soil in 2018, collecting her second career title in Guangzhou without losing more than four games in any set.

Photo by Getty

11 /25
Wang Qiang lifted her first trophy in Nanchang in 2018, defeating Zheng Saisai in the third all-Chinese WTA final in history.

Photo by Getty

12 /25
In five years, Prague has seen three home champions, with Petra Kvitova the most recent in 2018 after her final defeat of Mihaela Buzarnescu.

Photo by TK Sparta Praha/Pavel Lebeda

13 /25
Four of Sloane Stephens' seven titles to date have come at home in the USA, with Miami 2018 - where she beat Jelena Ostapenko in the final - the most recent.

Photo by Getty

14 /25
Both of Zhang Shuai's WTA titles have come in Guangzhou, with the Chinese player picking up her second trophy there in 2018 after beating Aleksandra Krunic in the final.

Photo by Getty

15 /25
Sloane Stephens' defeat of Madison Keys in the 2017 US Open final is the most recent Grand Slam final between compatriots.

Photo by Getty

16 /25
Madison Keys picked up her third career title at Stanford 2017, beating CoCo Vandeweghe in an all-American final.

Photo by Getty

17 /25
Both of Peng Shuai's WTA titles have come on home soil, with the Chinese player capturing her second in Nanchang in 2017 with victory over Nao Hibino in the final.

Photo by Getty

18 /25
Irina-Camelia Begu ensured a third Romanian winner in four years in Bucharest in 2017 after beating Julia Goerges to seize her fourth career title.

Photo by BRD Bucharest Open

19 /25
German wildcard Laura Siegemund put together a captivating fairytale run in Stuttgart in 2017, defeating three seeds to lift her maiden title at home (Getty)

Photo by Getty

20 /25
Budapest celebrated its return to the WTA calendar in 2017 after a four-year gap with a local champion, with Hungary's Timea Babos picking up her second career title after a final victory over Lucie Safarova.

Photo by Getty

21 /25
Svetlana Kuznetsova's 15th career title was her first on home soil after she defeated Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in Moscow in 2016, the tournament's third all-Russian final in its history.

Photo by Getty

22 /25
Having lost all six of her WTA finals over the previous decade, China's Peng Shuai picked up her maiden title at the age of 30 in Tianjin in 2016, beating Alison Riske in the final.

Photo by Getty

23 /25
The first three editions of the Jiangxi Open in Nanchang all saw a Chinese player crowned champion, with Duan Yingying winning the inaugural event in 2016 with victory over Vania King in the final.

Photo by Getty

24 /25
Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic won her maiden title in Gstaad in 2016, the first time the tournament had been held in 12 years, defeating Kiki Bertens in the final.

Photo by Getty

25 /25
Romania's Simona Halep breezed to her second Bucharest title in 2016 after a double bagel victory over Anastasija Sevastova in the final.

Photo by BRD Bucharest Open

