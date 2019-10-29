Rivalry record: Simona Halep vs Elina Svitolina
Former World No.1 Simona Halep and WTA Finals champion Elina Svitolina have met eight times at Tour level - with the head-to-head 4-4, with one Fed Cup singles match won by Halep.
Simona Halep and Elina Svitolina first met in the round robin stage of the 2013 Tournament of Champions in Sofia, with Halep winning 6-1, 6-1 en route to her sixth title that year (Getty)
Halep defeated Svitolina 6-3, 7-5 in the playoffs of the 2014 Fed Cup Europe/Africa Zone Group I in Budapest, paving the path for back-to-back promotions for Romania to its current position in the World Group (Getty)
In the 2017 Rome final, Svitolina defeated Halep 4-6, 7-5, 6-1 to collect her eighth career title, fourth of that year and first win over the Romanian (Getty)
Halep turned the Rome result around two weeks later in the Roland Garros quarterfinals, coming from a set and 1-5 down - saving one match point - to oust Svitolina 3-6, 7-6(6), 6-0 (Getty)
Svitolina was at her best in routing Halep 6-1, 6-1 in the semifinals of Toronto 2017 en route to lifting her fifth trophy of the year (Getty)
In their fourth meeting of 2017, Svitolina would win 6-3, 6-4 in the final round robin match of the WTA Finals Singapore - though neither player would make it out of the group stages (Getty)
Svitolina reprised her triumph over Halep in the final to successfully defend her Rome title in 2018 - this time with a more straightforward scoreline of 6-0, 6-4 (Getty)
In the Dubai semifinals this February, Halep snapped streaks of six sets and three matches lost to Svitolina to level the head-to-head with a thrilling 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 victory (Jimmie48/WTA)
Halep prevailed in the 2019 Wimbledon semifinal, going through 6-1, 6-3 (Getty)