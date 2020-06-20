From Venus to Halep: All the Wimbledon champions since 2000
The Williams sisters may have dominated the last two decades of the ladies' singles at the All England Club but there have been other memorable stories as well.
Simona Halep pulled off a stunning 6-2, 6-2 win against Serena Williams to become the 2019 Wimbledon champion
Germany's Angelique Kerber also won the title by beating Serena Williams, 6-3, 6-3 in 2018 (Getty)
Garbiñe Muguruza beat Venus Williams in the 2017 final, 7-5, 6-0 (Getty)
Serena Williams won her seventh Wimbledon title in 2016, beating Angelique Kerber, 7-5, 6-3 in the final (Getty)
Her sixth had come the previous year when she beat Muguruza, 6-4, 6-4 in the 2015 final (Getty)
Petra Kvitova won her second Wimbledon title in 2013 with a straight-sets win over Eugenie Bouchard, 6-3, 6-0 (Getty)
France's Marion Bartoli was the 2013 champion, beating Sabine Lisicki, 6-1, 6-4 in the final (Getty)
It was Wimbledon title No.5 for Serena in 2012, when she defeated Agnieszka Radwanska, 6-1, 5-7, 6-2 in the final (Getty)
Kvitova won her first Wimbledon in 2011 by triumphing over Maria Sharapova, 6-3, 6-4 (Getty)
Serena won her fourth Wimbledon title in 2010 with a win over Russia's Vera Zvonareva, 6-3, 6-2 (Getty)
2009 was the last all-Williams final at Wimbledon - it was Serena who came out on top against Venus, 7-6(2), 6-2 (Getty)
Venus was victorious in 2008, beating Serena, 7-5, 6-4 to win her fifth Wimbledon crown (Getty)
Venus had been the champion the previous year too when she beat Marion Bartoli 6-4, 6-1 in the final (Getty)
Amélie Mauresmo was the 2006 champion, coming from behind to beat Justine Henin, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 (Getty)
It was an epic all-American encounter in 2005 when Venus beat Lindsay Davenport, 4-6, 7-6(4), 9-7 (Getty)
Russia's Maria Sharapova defeated Serena in the 2004 final, 6-1, 6-4 (Getty)
Serena won 2003's battle of the sisters, beating Venus, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 (Getty)
Serena also beat her sister the previous year, winning the 2002 final, 7-6(4), 6-3 (Getty)
Venus was the 2001 champion - winning her second Wimbledon title by beating Justine Henin, 6-1, 3-6, 6-0 (Getty)
Venus Williams's first Wimbledon title came in 2000, when she defeated compatriot Lindsay Davenport, 6-3, 7-6(3) (Getty)