Gallery of Champions

Perfect in Paris: Two decades of French Open winners

Roland Garros has been the scene of so many historic moments over the last 20 years. Here are all the singles winners since 1999.

There was French success in 2000 as Mary Pierce defeated Conchita Martínez, 6-2, 7-5. She is the last French player to have tasted singles success.

The final of 2001 was one of the most remarkable in history as Jennifer Capriati outlasted 18-year-old Kim Clijsters, 1-6, 6-4, 12-10. It was the longest third set for a women’s final at Roland Garros.

Serena Williams took her first step to completing the ‘Serena Slam’ in 2002 as she defeated Venus, 7-5, 6-3, in the final.

The 2003 final was an all-Belgian affair as Justine Henin defeated Clijsters, 6-0, 6-4.

Anastasia Myskina won her sole Grand Slam title in 2004, becoming the first player in the modern era to save match point en route to the title, against Svetlana Kuznetsova in the fourth round. She defeated Elena Dementieva 6-1, 6-2 in the final.

Henin and Pierce met in the 2005 final, with the former picking up her second crown with a one-sided 6-1, 6-1 victory.

Back-to-back titles were claimed by Henin in 2006. Indeed, she did not drop a single set, overcoming Kuznetsova, 6-4, 6-4 in the final.

In 2007, Henin made it three in a row and again she did not drop a set. Ana Ivanovic was beaten 6-1, 6-2 in the final.

No.2 seed Ana Ivanovic earned her first and only Grand Slam title in 2008 as she defeated Dinara Safina, 6-4, 6-3 in the final.

Svetlana Kuznetsova had been runner-up in 2006 but went one better in 2009, with a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Safina in the showpiece.

Francesca Schiavone was an outsider for the title in 2010, but the No.17 seed came through 6-4, 7-6(2) against Samantha Stosur in the final.

Li Na made history in 2011 as she became the first Chinese woman to win a Grand Slam, overcoming Schiavone, 6-4, 7-6(0).

Maria Sharapova completed a career Grand Slam in 2012 by defeating Sara Errani, 6-3, 6-2.

In 2013, Serena Williams won her 16th Grand Slam singles title with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Sharapova, reclaiming a title she previously won in 2002.

Sharapova was back in 2014, beating Simona Halep, 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-4 in a thrilling final to regain the crown.

The Coupe Suzanne Lenglen passed back to Serena in 2015, with the American beating Lucie Safarova, 6-3, 6-7(2), 6-2.

Garbiñe Muguruza confirmed her ascent to stardom by taking down Serena, 7-5, 6-4 in the 2016 final.

Jelena Ostapenko caused a sensation in 2017, beating Simona Halep 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 to become the first unseeded player since 1933 to claim the prize.

Halep returned in 2018 and finally claimed her first major title, defeating Sloane Stephens in the final.

There was a new name on the trophy in 2019 as Australia's Ashleigh Barty picked up her first major success by overcoming Marketa Vondrousova, 6-1, 6-3, in the final.

