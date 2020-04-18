Stuttgart sensations: Champions from Petrova to Kvitova
All the best photos from the former champions at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix.
01 /14
Nadia Petrova won the inaugural tournament in 2006, with France’s Tatiana Golovin beaten 6-3, 7-6(4) in the final (Getty Images)
02 /14
Top seed Justine Henin won the event in 2007, with Golovin again the unlucky party to lose out in the final. The Belgian claimed a 2-6, 6-2, 6-1 success (Getty Images)
03 /14
It was Jelena Jankovic’s turn to claim glory in 2008, with Petrova falling to the No.2 seed 6-4, 6-3. It was already Jankovic’s third title of the year (Getty)
04 /14
The tournament was first moved to clay in 2009, with Svetlana Kuznetsova coming out on top by defeating Dinara Safina, 6-4, 6-3 (Getty)
05 /14
Henin became the only player to win the tournament on both hard and clay surfaces in 2010, overcoming Samantha Stosur, 6-4, 2-6, 6-1 in the final (Getty)
06 /14
In 2011, Julia Goerges became the first home winner of the event as she recorded a 7-6(3), 6-3 success over Caroline Wozniacki (Getty)
07 /14
Maria Sharapova blasted her way to success in 2012 as she accounted for Victoria Azarenka in straight sets, losing only five games in a 6-1, 6-4 success (Getty)
08 /14
Sharapova made it two in a row in 2013, with Li Na this time her victim in the final. The Russian again won in straight sets, this time, 6-4, 6-3 (Getty)
09 /14
In 2014, Sharapova became the first player to win the event on three occasions, but had to come from behind to beat Ana Ivanovic, 3-6, 6-4, 6-1. (Getty Images)
10 /14
Angelique Kerber dethroned Sharapova in 2015, beating the reigning champion in the second round before ousting No.4 seed Wozniacki, 3-6, 6-1, 7-5 in the final (Getty)
11 /14
The 2016 final was an all-German affair, in which Kerber proved too strong for qualifier Laura Siegemund, winning through 6-4, 6-0 to halt her compatriot’s remarkable run (Getty)
12 /14
Germany’s grip on the crown continued in 2017, where Siegemund emerged as the surprise winner, beating Kristina Mladenovic in a thrilling final, 6-1, 2-6, 7-6(5) (Getty)
13 /14
Karolina Pliskova beat CoCo Vandeweghe 7-6(2), 6-4 in the 2018 final (Getty)
14 /14
Petra Kvitova is the most recent champion, beating Anett Kontaveit 6-3, 7-6(2) in the 2019 final
