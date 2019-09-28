Marathon Marvels 2019: Zavatska, Putintseva win longest matches of year
Look back on the 20 longest main draw matches of the 2019 WTA Tour season.
Photo by Elizabeth Bai
Photo by Nürnberger Versicherungscup
Photo by Getty
Photo by Getty
Photo by Istanbul Cup
Photo by Getty
Photo by Getty
Photo by Getty
Photo by Getty
Photo by Jimmie48/WTA
Photo by Jimmie48/WTA
Photo by Getty
Photo by BRD Bucharest Open
Photo by Getty
Photo by Jimmie48/WTA
Photo by Getty
Photo by Gravis Visuals/Baltic Open
Photo by Tianjin Open
Photo by Getty
Photo by KEB Hana Bank Korea Open