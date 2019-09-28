2019's Longest Matches

Marathon Marvels 2019: Zavatska, Putintseva win longest matches of year

Look back on the 20 longest main draw matches of the 2019 WTA Tour season.

Katarina Zavatska came from a set down to score a career-best upset over Fiona Ferro 5-7, 7-6(6), 6-4 in the first round of Guangzhou - the 19-year-old's first WTA main draw win of the year, and the longest match of 2019 (3h27m).

Yulia Putintseva claimed an epic 7-5, 6-7(5), 7-6(2) quarterfinal victory over wildcard Anna-Lena Friedsam in Nürnberg en route to her maiden title - the longest claycourt match of 2019 (3h21m).

Anastasija Sevastova's 6-7(3), 6-4, 11-9 third-round Roland Garros win over Elise Mertens was a riveting masterpiece of classic claycourt tennis - and the longest Grand Slam match of the year (3h18m).

Karolina Muchova sealed her first major quarterfinal spot with a 4-6, 7-5, 13-11 upset of compatriot Karolina Pliskova in the fourth round of Wimbledon - the longest match of the grass season (3h17m).

Petra Martic won an epic quarterfinal in Istanbul 7-6(4), 4-6, 7-6(2) over Kristina Mladenovic en route to capturing her maiden WTA title (3h17m).

Elina Svitolina's 7-6(8), 5-7, 6-4 victory over Ashleigh Barty in the fourth round of Indian Wells was a lengthy battle between two Top 12 players (3h12m).

With matches moved indoors in Nottingham due to rain, Sara Sorribes Tormo was victorious in a 6-4, 5-7, 7-6(4) first-round epic over Shelby Rogers (3h12m).

Sara Sorribes Tormo played three-hour-plus marathons on consecutive days indoors in Nottingham - winning the first but losing her second round to Jennifer Brady 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 (3h10m).

Katerina Siniakova triumphed in a rollercoaster in round two of Roland Garros, winning the first set from 1-5 down, squandering two match points in the second but emerging a 7-6(5), 6-7(8), 6-3 winner over Maria Sakkari (3h10m).

World No.283 Kimberly Birrell's shock 5-7, 6-4, 7-6(3) first-round upset of World No.10 Daria Kasatkina in Brisbane set an immediate marathon marker to start the year (3h7m).

Venus Williams showed she could hang with the younger generation when the 38-year-old defeated Elise Mertens in a 7-5, 3-6, 7-6(4) thriller, sealing victory on her ninth match point, in the first round of Rome (3h3m).

Lesia Tsurenko needed two days to complete an epic 5-7, 7-5, 11-9 second-round victory, saving one match point, over Aleksandra Krunic at Roland Garros (3h3m).

Anastasija Sevastova's second appearance on this list was the 5-7, 7-6(4), 7-5 first-round comeback over Ana Bogdan with which the Latvian began her Bucharest title defence (3h3m).

The first round of Brisbane was something of a marathon magnet: Petra Kvitova also presaged the Australian Open semifinals three weeks later with a 6-7(6), 7-6(6), 6-3 defeat of Danielle Collins (3h2m).

In a darkness-delayed match spread over two days, Bianca Andreescu made her Roland Garros debut with an epic 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 first-round win over lucky loser Marie Bouzkova (3h2m).

Zheng Saisai thrilled her home crowd in the first round of Beijing with a knife-edge 4-6, 6-3, 7-6(5) defeat of Monica Puig (3h2m).

Irina Bara battled hard to book her maiden WTA quarterfinal place in Jurmala, overcoming Valentyna Ivakhnenko 7-6(6), 3-6, 6-1 in the second round (3h2m).

Heather Watson's quarterfinal upset of Magda Linette in Tianjin was full of momentum shifts in every set before the Briton came through 7-5, 6-7(4), 7-6(6) to make her first WTA semifinal in over a year (3h1m).

Yulia Putintseva recovered from a 3-5 third-set deficit to overhaul Kirsten Flipkens 4-6, 6-4, 7-5 in the first round of Miami, earning her two wins in the Top 20 longest matches of the year (3h1m).

Patricia Maria Tig's comeback from maternity leave took a marathon step forward in the first round of Seoul with a 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(3) triumph over lucky loser Danka Kovinic (3h1m).

