Rankings Rockets: Muchova, Yastremska hit career highs
Zhuhai success has set Karolina Muchova and Dayana Yastremska up at career-high rankings to end 2019, while ITF titles have propelled Nina Stojanovic and Danka Kovinic into the Top 100.
Simona Halep has ended a sixth consecutive year in the Top 4 after moving up one place to World No.4 after the WTA Finals (Getty)
WTA Finals runner-up Elina Svitolina moves up two places to World No.6 (Getty)
Zhuhai champion Aryna Sabalenka's strong Asian finish to 2019 sees the Belarusian finish the season where she started, at World No.11 (Getty)
Zhuhai semifinalist Karolina Muchova rises five places to hit a career high at World No.21 (Getty)
Dayana Yastremska finishes 2019 at a career high of World No.22 after a round-robin win in Zhuhai (Jimmie48/WTA)
Zhu Lin picked up the Liuzhou ITF W60 title to climb to a career high of World No.83 (Jimmie48/WTA)
Surging Serb Nina Stojanovic took the biggest title of her career to date at the Poitiers ITF W80 event to hit a career high of World No.86 (IFV 86/Alain Biais)
Danka Kovinic (right) returned to the Top 100 for the first time in over two years with a title run at the Szekesfehervar ITF W100 event, defeating Irina-Camelia Begu in the final (Kiskut Open)
Ohio State University alumna Francesca Di Lorenzo won her biggest title to date at the Toronto ITF W60 to rise to a career high of World No.121 (Tennis Canada/Neena Channan)
Former World No.66 Mandy Minella snapped a five-match losing streak to take the Tyler ITF W80 title and bounce back up to World No.137 (RBC Pro Challenge)