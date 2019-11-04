Radwanska rocks Shenzhen: the WTA Legend Ambassador's busy week at WTA Finals
Former champion Agnieszka Radwanska had a week full of activities at the Shiseido WTA Finals Shenzhen as the tournament's youngest WTA Legend Ambassador.
Agnieszka Radwanska is the youngest WTA Legend Ambassador in the history of WTA Finals. (Getty Images)
Radwanska takes in a WTA-themed light show on the Shenzhen skyline with fellow WTA Legend Ambassador Martina Hingis. (Getty Images)
The WTA's perennial fan favorite hosted a 'Radwanska Fans Day' at the Shenzhen Bay Sports Center. (Getty Images)
Radwanska greeted her biggest supporters at the Shenzhen Bay Sports Center. (Getty Images)
The 2015 WTA Finals champion surprised the winners of an online 'superfans' competition. (Getty Images)
Radwanska meets one of her tiniest 'superfans'. (Getty Images)
Radwanska joined fellow WTA Legend Ambassadors Hingis and Alicia Molik (far right) on a visit to Gemdale headquarters. (Getty Images)
Radwanska, Hingis and Molik practicing some Chinese calligraphy. (Getty Images)
Radwanska paid a visit to the Gemdale Academy in Pingshan, Shenzhen. (Getty Images)
She hosted a clinic and had a hit with kids as young as 10 years old. (Getty Images)
The WTA Legend took part in a Q&A session with the kids, who are learning English. (Getty Images)
She also received a fun dumpling cooking lesson at the Hilton. (Getty Images)
Radwanska finished off the week by presenting the Billie Jean King Trophy. (Getty Images)