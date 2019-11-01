Hingis hits Shenzhen: the WTA Legend Ambassador's week at the WTA Finals
WTA Legend Ambassador Martina Hingis, a member of the International Tennis Hall of Fame and a former World No.1 in singles and doubles, had a week full of activities at the Shiseido WTA Finals Shenzhen.
WTA Legend Ambassador Martina Hingis greets the press at the Shiseido WTA Finals Shenzhen. (Getty)
Five-time singles Grand Slam champion Hingis (center, in red) participated in the elaborate opening ceremony. (Getty)
13-time Grand Slam doubles champion Hingis visited the Splendid China Miniature Theme Park during her time in Shenzhen. (Getty)
At Splendid China, more than 100 tourist attractions have been miniaturized. (Getty)
Hingis takes a selfie at the Splendid China theme park. (Getty)
Hingis helped open the round-robin match between defending champion Elina Svitolina and Karolina Pliskova. (Getty)
Hingis and fellow WTA Legend Ambassador Agnieszka Radwanska pose for photos against the city skyline of Shenzhen. (Getty)
Hingis, who won the WTA Finals twice in singles, hit the courts while hosting a clinic at the Gemdale Academy. (Getty)
Hingis high-fives a young player while hosting her clinic at the Gemdale Academy. (Getty)
Hingis participated with fellow Grand Slam champion Mary Pierce at a WTA Future Stars 'Meet the Mentors' Q&A session. (Getty)
Hingis took time to provide another clinic at the WTA Charities Aceing Cancer event. (Getty)
Hingis, Radwanska, and Alicia Molik take Chinese calligraphy lessons. (Getty)
The trio with their final products. (Getty)
Hingis, a three-time year-end World No.1 in singles, spent time conversing with the media in Shenzhen. (Getty)
The former World No.1 greeted her supporters on Hingis Fans Day. (Getty)