Rivalry record: Petra Kvitova vs Ashleigh Barty
Ahead of the Shiseido WTA Finals Shenzhen Purple Group clash between Petra Kvitova and Ashleigh Barty today, take a look back at their previous meetings in a rivalry that Kvitova leads 4-2 overall.
01 /06
Petra Kvitova first met Ashleigh Barty in the first round of Roland Garros 2012 and defeated the 16-year-old wildcard 6-1, 6-2 en route to a career-best semifinal showing in Paris (Getty)
02 /06
Their second meeting was a milestone in two remarkable comebacks: Kvitova won the 2017 Birmingham final 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 for her first title after a knife attack, while for Barty it was a first Premier final after a two-year hiatus from the game (Getty)
03 /06
Their third meeting came in another final - a late-night thriller in Sydney in 2019 which saw Kvitova essay a thrilling turnaround to beat Barty 1-6, 7-5, 7-6(3) (Getty)
04 /06
Just over a week later in the 2019 Australian Open quarterfinals, Kvitova beat Barty on her home turf again - 6-1, 6-4 this time - to reach her first major semifinal in five years (Getty)
05 /06
Having lost the first four matches in a row against Kvitova, Barty began to turn the rivalry around with a 7-6(6), 3-6, 6-2 victory in the 2019 Miami quarterfinals en route to her biggest title to date at the time (Getty)
06 /06
In their first meeting as two Grand Slam champions, World No.1 Barty posted a second straight win over Kvitova in the Beijing 2019 quarterfinals 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 (Getty)