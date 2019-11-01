Story of the Purple Group: Svitolina, Pliskova seal semifinal spots for second straight season
All the action from the Purple Group at the Shiseido WTA Finals Shenzhen 2019.
Defending champion Elina Svitolina makes her way to court to face Karolina Pliskova. (Getty)
The Czech came out of the blocks strongly and earned an early break. (Getty)
Svitolina hit back, however, and then claimed the opening set in a tiebreak, 14-12 – longer than any on the Tour in 2019. (Getty)
The Ukrainian maintained her perfect record at the WTA Finals by sealing the second set and the match, 7-6(12), 6-4. (Getty)
Bianca Andreescu faced Simona Halep having lost only five matches on the WTA Tour in 2019. (Getty)
The US Open champion opened strongly, winning four games in succession to tie down the first set. (Getty)
Halep twice led by a break in the second but faced a match point on her serve. She saved it emphatically to move into a tiebreak. (Getty)
With Andreescu struggling with a back injury, Halep was ruthless to close out the match in the third set, 6-3. (Getty)
Elina Svitolina continued her fine form, springing out to a quick lead over Simona Halep before edging a tight opening set (Getty)
Halep fought valiantly, playing her role in a number of excellent extended rallies, but was unable to reel Svitolina in (Getty)
Defending champion Svitolina has now won seven straight WTA Finals matches, and qualified for the semifinals in first place from the Purple Group with two straight-sets wins (Getty)
Bianca Andreescu got off to a brilliant start against Karolina Pliskova, winning 11 out of 14 points to go up 2-0, 15-15 (Getty)
At that point, though, Andreescu injured her knee stretching to return serve, and after having it heavily strapped told coach Sylvain Bruneau that she was unable to bend it (Getty)
Despite battling on, a hampered Andreescu would drop six of the last seven games to Pliskova, retiring after losing the first set (Getty)
Second alternate Sofia Kenin stepped in for injured Bianca Andreescu on the final day of round-robin play. (Getty)
Elina Svitolina had to withstand a stern test from Kenin, fighting back from breaks down in the first and second sets. (Getty)
Svitolina won a gutsy second-set tiebreak to defeat Kenin, completing her first-place run through the Purple Group without the loss of a set. (Getty)
Finally, a winner-take-all match between former World No.1 players Simona Halep and Karolina Pliskova would determine the second semifinalist out of the group. (Getty)
Pliskova zoomed through the opening set, claiming a bagel in 20 minutes. (Getty)
Wimbledon champion Halep struck back, winning four games in a row to clinch the second set. (Getty)
In the end, Pliskova's powerful play won out, as she claimed the final set 6-4, and with it, a second-place finish in the Purple Group and a semifinal spot at the WTA Finals for a third straight year. (Getty)