Story of the Red Group: Debutantes Barty, Bencic move into semifinals
All the action from the Red Group at the Shiseido WTA Finals Shenzhen 2019.
Naomi Osaka was first on court with Petra Kvitova and won a marathon opening set 7-6(1). (Getty)
Kvitova fought back from a break down in the second to win four out of five games and keep the match going. (Jimmie48/WTA)
Osaka prevailed in the end, taking command of the deciding set and winning it 6-4. (Jimmie48/WTA)
Ashleigh Barty and Belinda Bencic were next on court, with the Swiss the last player to secure her place in Shenzhen. (Jimmie48/WTA)
Bencic threatened to upset the WTA World No.1 as she claimed the only break in the opening set to take it 7-5. (Getty)
The reigning French Open champion hit back spectacularly in the second, winning it for the loss of just a single game. (Jimmie48/WTA)
And the momentum remained with Barty in the third as another two breaks allowed her to take the win, 6-2, sealing it in one hour 58 minutes. (Jimmie48/WTA)
Day Three began with a blow to the Red Group as No.3 seed Naomi Osaka was forced to withdraw due to a shoulder injury (Getty)
Ashleigh Barty took a commanding lead over last-minute alternate Kiki Bertens, whom she had beaten in all five previous meetings, going up a set and a break twice (Getty)
Despite competing in her eighth consecutive week, Bertens nevertheless found the energy to mount a comeback (Getty)
From 6-3, 3-2 up Barty lost eight consecutive games to Bertens as the match - and a guarantee of a semifinal place - slipped away from her (Getty)
A delighted Bertens held off a last-ditch Barty fightback to win 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 - and from disappointment at failing to qualify for the WTA Finals two weeks ago, she now has a shot at the semifinals in Shenzhen (Getty)
WTA Finals debutante Belinda Bencic needed a win today to keep her semifinal hopes alive - and got off to a good start, withstanding the might of the Petra Kvitova serve to snag the first set (Getty)
However, Kvitova roared back, storming through a one-sided second set to force a decider (Getty)
However, for the second round-robin match in a row Kvitova would be edged in a 6-4 deciding set, leaving the court downcast (Getty)
Bencic, by contrast, was thrilled to have scored a win that not only kept her own chances alive - but ensures that the Red Group remains wide open ahead of its final round-robin clashes (Getty)
Having failed to close out Kiki Bertens from a set up two days previously, Ashleigh Barty made no mistake against Petra Kvitova in an efficient straight-sets win (Getty)
For the second year in a row, 2011 WTA Finals champion Kvitova finished her season with a 0-3 round-robin record (Getty)
Having been 0-4 against Kvitova this January, Barty has now won their last three encounters (Getty)
Belinda Bencic had never beaten Kiki Bertens before and went down a break in the first set - but roared back to take it, and the first game of the second set (Getty)
Bertens, who was playing for an eighth week in a row following the US Open, retired due to a viral illness trailing 7-5, 1-0 (Getty)
Bencic and Barty have made it two WTA Finals debutantes in this year's semifinals (Getty)