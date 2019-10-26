Rivalry record: Karolina Pliskova v Elina Svitolina
Karolina Pliskova meets Elina Svitolina for the ninth time at the Shiseido WTA Finals Shenzhen this week - relive their previous match-ups, which the Czech leads 5-3.
Karolina Pliskova won the first meeting of the pair, taking the semifinal in Prerov on home territory 6-4, 6-3 (Getty)
Elina Svitolina took her first set off Pliskova in their next meeting, in Nurnberg in 2014, but was unable to change the result, losing 2-6, 6-1, 6-2 (Getty)
Pliskova won another three-setter in Wuhan the following year, her 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 success giving her a third straight win over Svitolina (Getty)
A second defeat in China followed later that year for Svitolina, losing 6-3, 6-1 in the semifinal in Zhuhai (Getty)
Pliskova took a fifth win on the spin with a 6-2, 6-4 triumph in the Brisbane semifinals in 2017 (Getty)
Pliskova finally tasted defeat against Svitolina in Rome later that year, losing out 6-2, 7-6 (Getty)
Svitolina celebrates her second successive win over Pliskova, beating the Czech 7-5, 7-5 in Brisbane in 2018 (Getty)
Svitolina continued turning the tables with a 6-3, 2-6, 6-3 win over Pliskova at the WTA Finals in 2018 (Getty)