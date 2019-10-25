2019 - WTA FINALS - CHINA

WTA Finals 2019 Purple Group: Pliskova, Andreescu, Halep, Svitolina

No.2 seed Karolina Pliskova, the tour leader with four singles titles this year, tops the Purple Group, drawn with Bianca Andreescu, Simona Halep and Elina Svitolina.

Karolina Pliskova served more aces on Tour than any other player this year with 474. She double faulted only 194 times in comparison. (Getty)
Pliskova has a Tour-leading four titles to her name in 2019. She has won in Brisbane, Rome, Eastbourne and Zhengzhou. (Getty)
US Open champion Bianca Andreescu has enjoyed a remarkable year, posting a 37-5 winning record. She has not lost a single match in straight sets. (Getty)
The Canadian has an 8-1 winning record against Top 10 players, with all of those encounters having come this year. (Getty)
Simona Halep, the WTA World No.5, lifted the Wimbledon title in the summer, defeating Serena Williams in the final. (Getty)
The Romanian won 41.9% of points on the first return, second best on Tour of ladies who had played at least six main draw matches. (Getty)
Elina Svitolina is the defending champion, having won all five of her matches in Singapore last year. (Getty)
She achieved career-best runs at Wimbledon and the US Open this year, reaching the semifinals, while she matched her best performance in Australia by getting to the quarters. (Getty)

