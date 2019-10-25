From Serena to Svitolina: Ten years of champions at the WTA Finals
It's one of the most competitive and prestigious events on the tennis calendar. Here we look back on a decade of winners of the WTA Finals.
01 /10
Serena Williams won her second WTA Finals in 2009 as she defeated sister Venus, 6-2, 7-6 (4) in the Doha showpiece. (Getty)
02 /10
There was a third victory for Kim Clijsters in 2010 – her first since 2003. She defeated Caroline Wozniacki, 6-3, 5-7, 6-3. (Getty)
03 /10
Another three-set thriller followed in 2011 as Petra Kvitova overcame the challenge of Victoria Azarenka, 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 as the event moved to Istanbul. (Getty)
04 /10
Serena had her name etched on the trophy once more in 2012 as she scored a 6-3, 6-4 victory over rival Maria Sharapova. (Getty)
05 /10
More success followed for Serena in 2013, with Li Na this time her victim in the final. She came from a set down to win, 2-6, 6-3, 6-0. (Getty)
06 /10
And a hat-trick of successive titles – and her fifth in total – followed as Serena won in 2014, overpowering Simona Halep, 6-3, 6-0, with Singapore now the backdrop. (Getty)
07 /10
Agnieszka Radwanska won the biggest title of her career in 2015 as she denied Kvitova another crown. The Pole won, 6-2, 4-6, 6-3. (Getty)
08 /10
In 2016, it was the turn of Dominika Cibulkova to lift the silverware, overcoming the challenge of Angelique Kerber, 6-3, 6-4. (Getty)
09 /10
Wozniacki got her name on the trophy in 2017, proving too resilient for Venus in a 6-4, 6-4 victory. (Getty)
10 /10
In 2018, Elina Svitolina made it five different winners in as many years, with Sloane Stephens beaten 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 in the showpiece. (Getty)