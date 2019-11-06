Molik's mission: Alicia in action in Shenzhen
Molik led a coaching session for U14 and U16 girls who competed in the WTA Future Stars event ahead of the WTA Finals (Getty)
More than 50 young players took part in the mega-clinic at Shenzhen Bay Sports Center (Getty)
With Chinese trailblazer Zheng Jie, Molik helped present trophies after the finals of the WTA Future Stars tournament (Getty)
Molik joined Martina Hingis and Agnieszka Radwanska on a visit to the corporate HQ of WTA Finals promoter Gemdale (Getty)
Autographs at Gemdale Center were followed by a traditional Chinese calligraphy session (Getty)
Australia’s Fed Cup captain, Molik shared her expertise at the WTA/PTR Coaches Conference (Getty)
Molik handled group selfie duties at the Tennis Media Friendship Event, a clinic for key Chinese tennis journalists (Getty)
Molik’s schedule also include a stop by corporate hospitality to meet guests of WTA sponsor SAP (Getty)
A key topic of Molik’s media availability was Ashleigh Barty’s stunning season, looking ahead to the Fed Cup final against France in Perth (Getty)