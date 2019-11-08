WTA Finals 2019: Top 8 images
Top eight singles players pose for a selfie at Lianhuashan Park in Shenzhen, China
Top eight doubles teams pose with the with the WTA Finals Martina Navratilova Trophy
Ashleigh Barty wins the Porsche Race to Shenzhen and earns an athletic Cayenne Coupé
Future Stars Champions receive trophies from WTA Legends Zheng Jie and Alicia Molik
Svitolina gives a high five to fan
Naomi Osaka meets fans at the Shiseido booth in the Fan Village
WTA Legend Zheng Jie hosts school clinic at the Shenzhen Bay Sports Center
Barbora Strycova gives love to her supporters after a late-night victory