The final showdown: Australia vs. France on Day 1 of the 2019 Fed Cup Final
The two teams and officials were introduced at the official opening ceremony at RAC Arena. (Getty)
Ashleigh Barty arrived at the 2019 Fed Cup Final after winning the Shiseido WTA Finals Shenzhen and sealing the year-end World No.1 ranking. (Getty)
The Aussie team was pumped up to start the afternoon on home turf. (Getty)
The French fans brought the passion to Perth. (Getty)
Ajla Tomljanovic made her official Fed Cup debut for Australia in Saturday's opening singles rubber. (Getty)
Tomljanovic faced off against Kristina Mladenovic in their third career meeting, and first in Fed Cup play. (Getty)
Mladenovic, a Hopman Cup champion in Perth in 2017, was a crowd favorite despite being from the visiting side. (Getty)
Tomljanovic was awarded Australian citizenship in January of 2018, after competing for her native Croatia. (Getty)
Mladenovic ultimately scored a 6-1, 6-1 win over Tomljanovic to give France a 1-0 lead. (Getty)
Mladenovic salutes the crowd after giving France a 1-0 lead. (Getty)
Barty next took the court as the Aussie No.1, arriving on court with her niece, Lucy. (Getty)
Barty faced off against Caroline Garcia in the second of Saturday's opening singles matches. (Getty)
Garcia in action against Barty in the second singles match. (Getty)
Barty served eight aces and saved both break points she faced to score a 6-0, 6-0 victory to tie the final at 1-1. (Getty)
The reverse singles will take place on Sunday, with a deciding doubles rubber to be played last should the singles be split at 2-2.