Kids & Community: Martina Navratilova’s Shenzhen Highlights
Take a look at what Martina Navratilova got up to in Shenzhen this month.
Navratilova met with WTA Fantasy Tennis competition winner Thomas Kilger, who won a trip to Shenzhen by correctly predicting seven Premier event champions – Charleston through Eastbourne. (Getty)
The German tennis fan brought his brother Sebastian to discuss the highlights of the 2019 Porsche Race to Shenzhen, looking ahead to the 2020 season. (Getty)
Navratilova travelled to the Gemdale Sports International Tennis Academy at Pingshan, an hour outside central Shenzhen, to give a clinic to young girls on scholarship under the Gemdale Foundation. (Getty)
The girls, who board at the academy and pursue tennis as well as their school studies, were attentive pupils as the all time great took to the court. (Getty)
Autographed balls were a hit with the youngsters. (Getty)
Navratilova also gave a community clinic at Gemdale Tennis Club, under the auspices of WTA Charities’ Come Play program. (Getty)
Participants at the clinic were members of a regular midweek tennis training session. (Getty)
Guests received hands-on tuition from one of the WTA’s biggest names. (Getty)
On finals day Navratilova was given a rousing reception by fans in the Shenzhen Bay Sports Center. (Getty)
The WTA legend presented the trophy named in her honor to doubles champions Kristina Mladenovic and Timea Babos. (Getty)