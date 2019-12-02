30 Love: Evert serves another charity ace
The 30th Annual Chris Evert Pro-Celebrity Tennis Classic was held November 22-24 at Delray Beach Tennis Center, in aid of at-risk children in Florida.
01 /08
Chris Evert takes to the court for a hit and giggle at her annual charity weekend, which this year was presented by Chase Private Client. (Getty)
02 /08
As ever, Chrissie was able to count on celebrities including comedian Jon Lovitz, fellow WTA Legend Martina Navratilova, actor Scott Foley and television personality Carson Kressley. (Getty)
03 /08
Singer David Cook, former ATP player Vince Spadea, WTA star Ajla Tomljanovic and Grey’s Anatomy actor Kevin McKidd also gave their time. (Getty)
04 /08
Former WTA Doubles No.1 Rennae Stubbs was on hand too, flanked by Lovitz, fellow tennis pro Patrick McEnroe, and singer/songwriters Gavin Rossdale and Seal. (Getty)
05 /08
Beneficiaries of Evert’s campaign include the Ounce of Prevention Fund of Florida and the Drug Abuse Foundation of Palm Beach County. (Getty)
06 /08
Over the past three decades, Chris Evert Charities has raised more than $25 million for causes in South Florida. (Getty)
07 /08
Local fans turned out in force for the popular south Florida event. (Getty)
08 /08
Each year, Evert hosts a gala dinner and charity auction at the Boca Raton Resort & Club, as part of the fundraising push. (Getty)