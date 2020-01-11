Hobart heroes: From Bondarenko to Kenin
From Alona Bondarenko in 2010 to Sofia Kenin last year, relive the last decade of champions from Hobart
01 /10
Alona Bondarenko won the trophy in 2010, beating Shahar Pe'er 6-2, 6-4 (Getty)
02 /10
Jarmila Groth was a winner on home turf in 2011, overcoming Bethanie Matter-Sands 6-4, 6-3 (Getty)
03 /10
Germany's Mona Barthel was celebrating in 2012 after a 6-1, 6-2 win over Yanina Wickmayer (Getty)
04 /10
Elena Vesnina lifted the silverware 12 months later with a 6-3, 6-4 success over defending champion Barthel (Getty)
05 /10
Garbiñe Muguruza's 6-4, 6-0 triumph over Klara Zakopalova earned the Spaniard the 2014 trophy (Getty)
06 /10
Heather Watson was the champion a year later, the Briton overcoming Madison Brengle 6-3, 6-4 (Getty)
07 /10
Alizé Cornet's 2016 run to the trophy culminated in a 6-1, 6-2 final win over Eugenie Bouchard (Getty)
08 /10
Belgian Elise Mertens was celebrating in 2017 after her 6-3, 6-1 win over Monica Niculescu (Getty)
09 /10
Victory over another Romanian, 6-1, 4-6, 6-3 over Mihaela Buzarnescu, helped Mertens retain her crown 12 months later (Getty)
10 /10
Last year's tournament was won by Sofia Kenin, who triumphed against Anna Karolina Schmiedlova 6-3, 6-0 in the final (Getty)