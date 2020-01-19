2020 champions: All the winners from this year's tournaments so far

Check out our gallery of the season's current champions!

01 /05
Ekaterina Alexandrova

Ekaterina Alexandrova was the first champion of the year, beating Elena Rybakina to win the Shenzhen Open

Photo by Getty Images

02 /05
Karolina Pliskova

Karolina Pliskova won the Brisbane International for the second successive year, this time beating Madison Keys in the final

Photo by Getty Images

03 /05
Serena Williams

Serena Williams won her first singles title since her return from maternity leave when she beat Jessica Pegula in the final of the ASB Classic

Photo by Getty Images

04 /05
Elena Rybakina

Elena Rybakina followed up her Shenzhen final with a trophy win at the Hobart International

Photo by Getty Images

05 /05
Ashleigh Barty

World No.1 Ashleigh Barty won her first title on home soil when she beat Dayana Yastremska in the final of the Adelaide International

Photo by Getty Images

