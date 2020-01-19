2020 champions: All the winners from this year's tournaments so far
Check out our gallery of the season's current champions!
Ekaterina Alexandrova was the first champion of the year, beating Elena Rybakina to win the Shenzhen Open
Photo by Getty Images
Karolina Pliskova won the Brisbane International for the second successive year, this time beating Madison Keys in the final
Photo by Getty Images
Serena Williams won her first singles title since her return from maternity leave when she beat Jessica Pegula in the final of the ASB Classic
Photo by Getty Images
Elena Rybakina followed up her Shenzhen final with a trophy win at the Hobart International
Photo by Getty Images
World No.1 Ashleigh Barty won her first title on home soil when she beat Dayana Yastremska in the final of the Adelaide International
Photo by Getty Images