From Alexandrova to Sabalenka: All 2020 singles champions so far

It's been an unusual season on the WTA Tour but there have still been a host of memorable tournaments and extraordinary performances.

01 /23
Ekaterina Alexandrova was the first champion of the year, beating Elena Rybakina to win the Shenzhen Open

Photo by Getty Images

02 /23
Karolina Pliskova won the Brisbane International for the second successive year, this time beating Madison Keys in the final

Photo by Getty Images

03 /23
Serena Williams won her first singles title since her return from maternity leave when she beat Jessica Pegula in the final of the ASB Classic

Photo by Getty Images

04 /23
Elena Rybakina followed up her Shenzhen final with a trophy win at the Hobart International

Photo by Getty Images

05 /23
WTA World No.1 Ashleigh Barty won her first title of the season on home soil when she beat Dayana Yastremska in the final of the Adelaide International

Photo by Getty Images

06 /23
The USA's Sofia Kenin won her maiden Grand Slam at the Australian Open

Photo by Getty Images

07 /23
Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands won in St Petersburg, beating the in-form Rybakina in the final

Photo by Getty Images

08 /23
Magda Linette was the champion of the GSB Thailand Open, defeating Leonie Kung in the final
09 /23
Top seed Simona Halep won in Dubai, with Rybakina again making the final

Photo by Getty Images

10 /23
It was a straight-sets win for Aryna Sabalenka over Petra Kvitova in the Qatar Total Open final

Photo by Getty Images

11 /23
Great Britain's Heather Watson beat Canada's Leylah Fernandez in the final of the Abierto Mexicano TELCEL

Photo by Getty Images

12 /23
Elina Svitolina, the top seed, overcame a tough schedule to claim the title in Monterrey

Photo by Getty Images

13 /23
Sofia Kenin was another top seed who lifted the trophy, this time at the Open 6eme Lyon when she beat Anna-Lena Friedsam in the final

Photo by Tournament

14 /23
When the season resumed after the Covid-19 break, Fiona Ferro picked up the trophy at the Ladies Open Palermo, beating fourth seed Anett Kontaveit in the final

Photo by Jimmie48 Photography/WTA

15 /23
Simona Halep picked up the trophy at the Prague Open, beating third seed Elise Mertens in straight sets in the final

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

16 /23
The USA's Jennifer Brady enjoyed a spectacular summer on home soil, including the title in Lexington

Photo by Getty Images

17 /23
Victoria Azarenka won the Western and Southern Open, played in New York, after Naomi Osaka had to withdraw from the final due to injury

Photo by Getty Images

18 /23
Naomi Osaka won her second US Open title by beating Victoria Azarenka in a memorable three-set final

Photo by Getty Images

19 /23
Patricia Maria Tig of Romania beat Eugenie Bouchard in the final of the TEB BNP Paribas Tennis Championship Istanbul

Photo by Tournament

20 /23
It was another title on clay for Simona Halep in Rome, with Karolina Pliskova retiring from the final of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia

Photo by Getty Images

21 /23
Elina Svitolina prepared for the French Open with a win in Strasbourg, beating Elena Rybakina in three sets in the final

Photo by Getty Images

22 /23
It was a fairy-tale maiden Slam title for Poland's Iga Swiatek at Roland Garros, defeating Sofia Kenin in the final

Photo by Getty Images

23 /23
Aryna Sabalenka captured the 2020 Ostrava title after a series of thrilling wins. She beat fellow Belarusian Victoria Azarenka 6-2, 6-2 in the final

Photo by Jimmie48 Photography/WTA

