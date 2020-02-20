2020's Longest Matches

Marathon Marvels 2020: Strycova joins Top 20 longest matches of the year with Dubai win

Look back on the 20 longest WTA main draw matches of the 2020 season so far.

01 /20
Heather Watson scored her first Top 20 win since Wimbledon 2017 with an epic 6-7(5), 6-4, 7-5 upset over top seed Elise Mertens in the Hobart quarterfinals (3h33m).

Photo by Getty

02 /20
Alison Riske's 7-6(5), 2-6, 6-3 first-round defeat of Wang Yafan was the longest match of the Australian Open (3h0m).

Photo by Getty

03 /20
Catherine Bellis scored her first WTA main draw win since Indian Wells 2018 in style, saving a match point to defeat Marie Bouzkova 3-6, 7-6(4), 6-3 in the first round of Hobart (2h50m).

Photo by Getty

04 /20
Harriet Dart won nine of the last 10 points in the match tiebreak to overcome Misaki Doi 2-6, 6-4 7-6[6] in round one of the Australian Open (2h49m).

Photo by Getty

05 /20
Karolina Pliskova came through a heavyweight clash with Naomi Osaka in the Brisbane semifinals, winning 6-7(10), 7-6(3), 6-2 after saving a match point (2h49m).

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

06 /20
Competing as a lucky loser, Peangtarn Plipuech sealed her second WTA main draw win in front of her home crowd in the first round of Hua Hin 7-6(3), 3-6, 6-4 over Chloe Paquet (2h48m).

Photo by GSB Thailand Open

07 /20
Another marathon first-round clash in Hua Hin saw Barbara Haas overcome Chihiro Muramatsu 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 to seal the second WTA main draw win of her career (2h46m).

Photo by GSB Thailand Open

08 /20
Viktoria Kuzmova came back from 0-3 in the decider and saved a match point to beat Zhu Lin 5-7, 6-2, 7-6(3) in the first round of Hobart (2h45m).

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

09 /20
A gripping contest saw Zarina Diyas shake off missing two match points in the second set to overcome Anna Blinkova 6-1, 6-7(9), 6-4 in round two of Shenzhen (2h45m).

Photo by Shenzhen Open

10 /20
Auckland 's No.2 seed Petra Martic had to battle past lucky loser Usue Maitane Arconada 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 in her first round - the longest match of the tournament (2h42m).

Photo by Getty

11 /20
Anett Kontaveit reached her first Slam quarterfinal with a 6-7(4), 7-5, 7-5 win over Iga Swiatek in the fourth round of the Australian Open, despite nearly losing a 5-1 third-set lead (2h42m).

Photo by Getty

12 /20
One of the biggest upsets of the Australian Open saw Wang Qiang stun Serena Williams 6-4, 6-7(2), 7-5 in the third round (2h41m).

Photo by Getty

13 /20
Greet Minnen's Grand Slam main draw debut was a memorable one: a 7-6(3), 4-6, 7-5 marathon defeat of Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the first round of the Australian Open (2h39m).

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

14 /20
Maria Sakkari fought back from a double break down in the final set, saving a match point en route, to defeat Vitalia Diatchenko 3-6, 6-4, 7-6(3) in the first round of St. Petersburg (2h39m).

Photo by Formula TX

15 /20
Elena Rybakina's brilliant start to 2020 included an epic 6-7(4), 7-6(2), 7-5 defeat of Lizette Cabrera in the Hobart quarterfinals en route to the title (2h37m).

Photo by Getty

16 /20
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova upset Angelique Kerber 6-7(5), 7-6,(4), 6-2 in the fourth round of the Australian Open to make her sixth major quarterfinal (2h37m).

Photo by Getty

17 /20
Yulia Putintseva's battling 6-4, 2-6, 7-5 upset of Danielle Collins in the Australian Open second round was one of the best matches of the tournament (2h36m).

Photo by Getty

18 /20
A high-quality encounter in the first round of St. Petersburg saw Veronika Kudermetova quell Yulia Putintseva 7-6(4), 1-6, 7-5 (2h35m).

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

19 /20
Lauren Davis needed a third-set tiebreak to quell Astra Sharma 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(6) in the first round of Hobart (2h34m).

Photo by Getty

20 /20
Barbora Strycova was delighted after securing a 7-6(3), 2-6, 6-4 win over Amanda Anisimova in the first round of Dubai after twice coming from a break down in the third set (2h34m).

Photo by Regi Varghese/DDF Tennis

