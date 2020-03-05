2020's Longest Matches

Marathon Marvels 2020: Wang Yafan wins year's third-longest match

Look back on the 20 longest WTA main draw matches of the 2020 season so far.

Heather Watson scored her first Top 20 win since Wimbledon 2017 with an epic 6-7(5), 6-4, 7-5 upset over top seed Elise Mertens in the Hobart quarterfinals (3h33m).

Alison Riske's 7-6(5), 2-6, 6-3 first-round defeat of Wang Yafan was the longest match of the Australian Open (3h0m).

Wang Yafan emerged victorious from another marathon encounter in Monterrey, though, surviving Astra Sharma 7-6(5), 4-6, 6-3 in the second round (2h53m).

Christina McHale came through an extended all-American derby in the second round of Acapulco, surviving Caroline Dolehide 5-7, 6-4, 6-3 (2h51m).

Catherine Bellis scored her first WTA main draw win since Indian Wells 2018 in style, saving a match point to defeat Marie Bouzkova 3-6, 7-6(4), 6-3 in the first round of Hobart (2h50m).

A first-round clash of former Top 10 players in Doha saw Garbiñe Muguruza overcome Daria Kasatkina 7-5, 5-7, 6-3 - the pair's fourth three-setter in five meetings - despite losing a 5-2 second-set lead (2h49m).

Harriet Dart won nine of the last 10 points in the match tiebreak to overcome Misaki Doi 2-6, 6-4 7-6[6] in round one of the Australian Open (2h49m).

Karolina Pliskova came through a heavyweight clash with Naomi Osaka in the Brisbane semifinals, winning 6-7(10), 7-6(3), 6-2 after saving a match point (2h49m).

Fresh off the Sunderland ITF W25 title, Viktoriya Tomova extended her winning streak to six with a 7-5, 6-7(5), 6-4 first-round defeat of Magdalena Frech in Lyon despite losing a 5-2 second-set lead (2h48m).

Competing as a lucky loser, Peangtarn Plipuech sealed her second WTA main draw win in front of her home crowd in the first round of Hua Hin 7-6(3), 3-6, 6-4 over Chloe Paquet (2h48m).

A rollercoaster all-American derby in the first round of Doha saw Jennifer Brady upset Alison Riske 7-6(10), 1-6, 7-6(3) after saving two set points in the first set (2h48m).

Kateryna Bondarenko's return from maternity leave took a marathon step forwards after her 6-7(7), 6-4, 6-2 defeat of Danka Kovinic in the first round of Acapulco (2h47m).

Heather Watson triumphed in the longest final of 2020 so far, needing 10 championship points to overcome 17-year-old qualifier Leylah Fernandez 6-4, 6-7(8), 6-1 and capture her fourth career title in Acapulco (2h46m).

Another marathon first-round clash in Hua Hin saw Barbara Haas overcome Chihiro Muramatsu 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 to seal the second WTA main draw win of her career (2h46m).

Viktoria Kuzmova came back from 0-3 in the decider and saved a match point to beat Zhu Lin 5-7, 6-2, 7-6(3) in the first round of Hobart (2h45m).

A gripping contest saw Zarina Diyas shake off missing two match points in the second set to overcome Anna Blinkova 6-1, 6-7(9), 6-4 in round two of Shenzhen (2h45m).

Irina Bara collected both her fifth Top 100 scalp and fifth WTA main draw win with a 6-3, 6-7(2), 6-4 upset of Timea Babos in the first round of Lyon (2h43m).

Auckland 's No.2 seed Petra Martic had to battle past lucky loser Usue Maitane Arconada 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 in her first round - the longest match of the tournament (2h42m).

Buoyed by wild home support, Renata Zarazua came from a set and a break down to become the first Mexican WTA quarterfinalist since 2007 in Acapulco with a 4-6, 7-5, 6-0 win over Katie Volynets in round two (2h42m).

Anett Kontaveit reached her first Slam quarterfinal with a 6-7(4), 7-5, 7-5 win over Iga Swiatek in the fourth round of the Australian Open, despite nearly losing a 5-1 third-set lead (2h42m).

