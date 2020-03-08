2020 Indian Wells

Desert queens: Previous champions from Indian Wells

From Lindsay Davenport to Bianca Andreescu, all the champions at Indian Wells since the tournament became a Tier I in 1997.

Lindsay Davenport won her first Tier I title in Indian Wells in 1997, defeating a 16-year-old Venus Williams 6-4, 5-7, 7-6(1) in the quarterfinals and Irina Spirlea 6-2, 6-1 in the final.

Martina Hingis did not drop a set en route to her 16th career title in 1998, defeating Venus Williams and Lindsay Davenport in the last two rounds.

An unseeded Serena Williams swept to her second career title in 1999, upsetting Lindsay Davenport in the second round and Stefanie Graf 6-3, 3-6, 7-5 in a classic final that would pass the torch between legends of the game.

Lindsay Davenport claimed her second Indian Wells title in 2000, defeating Elena Dementieva 6-2, 6-1 in the semifinals and Martina Hingis 4-6, 6-4, 6-0 in the final.

Serena Williams won Indian Wells for a second time in 2001 with a brave 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 victory over Kim Clijsters in the final.

Unseeded and ranked World No.26, Daniela Hantuchova stunned Martina Hingis 6-3, 6-4 in the 2002 final to claim her maiden title.

Kim Clijsters dropped just one set, to Nathalie Dechy in the fourth round, en route to her 12th career title in 2003, defeating Lindsay Davenport 6-4, 7-5 in the final.

Justine Henin made it back-to-back Belgian champions in 2004, triumphing over Anastasia Myskina in the semifinals and, once again, Lindsay Davenport in the final with a 6-1, 6-4 scoreline.

Ranked World No.133 as she returned from a wrist injury, Kim Clijsters tore through the 2005 field, maintaining the Belgian grip on the title with another final victory over Lindsay Davenport 6-4, 4-6, 6-2.

Maria Sharapova collected her 11th career title in 2006 without dropping a set, defeating Martina Hingis in the semifinals and Elena Dementieva 6-1, 6-2 in the tournament's first all-Russian final.

Daniela Hantuchova's first two WTA titles both came at Indian Wells as she claimed her second trophy five years after the first, defeating Svetlana Kuznetsova 6-3, 6-4 in the 2007 final.

Ana Ivanovic collected her sixth career title in 2008 after triumphing over Jelena Jankovic in an all-Serbian semifinal and then handing Svetlana Kuznetsova her second final loss in a row 6-4, 6-3.

Vera Zvonareva avenged a quarterfinal loss to Ana Ivanovic the previous year to defeat the Serb 7-6(5), 6-2 in the 2009 final - having also beaten Petra Kvitova, Caroline Wozniacki and Victoria Azarenka without dropping a set en route.

In 2010, Jelena Jankovic was two points from defeat against Sara Errani in the third round - but survived to claim her 12th career title over Caroline Wozniacki 6-2, 6-4 in the final.

Caroline Wozniacki routed Maria Sharapova 6-1, 6-2 in the semifinals and battled past Marion Bartoli 6-1, 2-6, 6-3 in the final to win her 14th career trophy in 2011.

2012 saw Victoria Azarenka extend her winning streak to 23 matches, having overturned a 1-4 third-set deficit against Mona Barthel in round two - then lose just 21 more games, finishing with a 6-2, 6-3 final defeat of Maria Sharapova.

Maria Sharapova did not drop a set en route to her second Indian Wells crown in 2013, reversing her 2011 semifinal result against Caroline Wozniacki 6-2, 6-2 in the final.

At 32 years old and seeded No.20, Flavia Pennetta claimed her second Premier title in 2014 with a 6-2, 6-1 defeat of Agnieszka Radwanska in the final.

Simona Halep claimed her 11th career title in 2015 with a 2-6, 7-5, 6-4 win over Jelena Jankovic in the final.

Victoria Azarenka's second Indian Wells title in 2016 was sealed with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Serena Williams in the final, and comprised the first leg of the Belarusian's Sunshine Double that year.

Elena Vesnina's run to her second Premier title in 2017 included wins over Angelique Kerber, Venus Williams and, in the tournament's second all-Russian final, Svetlana Kuznetsova in a 6-7(6), 7-5, 6-4 epic.

An unseeded Naomi Osaka roared to her maiden title in 2018, routing Simona Halep 6-3, 6-0 in the semifinals and then winning the first final between U21 players since 2001 over Daria Kasatkina 6-3, 6-2.

Ranked World No.60, 19-year-old Bianca Andreescu became the first wildcard to claim the title in 2019, and the youngest champion since 1999, with a 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 final victory over Angelique Kerber.

