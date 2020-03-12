Delight Down Under: The best photos from the 2020 Antipodean swing

Jennifer Brady's defeats of Maria Sharapova and Ashleigh Barty in Brisbane set up the American as one of the year's most dangerous players.

Kiki Bertens shakes hands with Dayana Yastremska after defeating the 19-year-old in Brisbane.

Caroline Garcia celebrates during her three-set win over Taylor Townsend in Auckland.

In a one-off pairing, Serena Williams and Caroline Wozniacki laughed and joked their way to the Auckland doubles final.

Coco Gauff stretches for a backhand during her defeat of Viktoria Kuzmova in Auckland.

Serena Williams serves en route to her first title since returning from maternity leave in Auckland.

Margarita Gasparyan strikes a backhand against Aryna Sabalenka in Shenzhen.

Kateryna Bondarenko showed her delight at reaching the first quarterfinal of her return from a second maternity leave in Shenzhen.

Ekaterina Alexandrova chased down her maiden WTA title in Shenzhen.

Viktorija Golubic focuses on the ball during Adelaide qualifying.

Maria Sakkari celebrates getting back to winning ways in Adelaide.

Arina Rodionova had a strong run out of qualifying in Adelaide, including a first-round upset of Sloane Stephens.

Marketa Vondrousova made her return from wrist surgery in Adelaide, reaching the quarterfinals.

Donna Vekic and Maria Sakkari showed there was still time for camaraderie on the way to their second-round clash in Adelaide, which Vekic won.

Ashleigh Barty celebrates her semifinal win over the surging Danielle Collins in Adelaide, en route to her first title on home soil.

Lizette Cabrera enjoyed a surprise run to the Hobart quarterfinals as a home wildcard.

Karolina Muchova serves to Kirsten Flipkens en route to a three-set first-round win at the Australian Open.

The Australian Open witnessed Carla Suárez Navarro's famous backhand for the last time, with the Spaniard retiring at the end of 2020.

Catherine McNally celebrates her first-round defeat of Samantha Stosur at the Australian Open.

Belinda Bencic runs for a forehand during her first-round win over Anna Karolina Schmiedlova at the Australian Open.

Harriet Dart came through a super-tiebreak to decide her first-round match against Misaki Doi.

Petra Kvitova stretches for a volley during her Australian Open second-round defeat of Paula Badosa.

Wang Qiang showed her frustration as she failed to serve out an upset win over Serena Williams in the third round of the Australian Open - though the Chinese No.1 would triumph anyway.

Serena Williams's third-round loss was her earliest at the Australian Open since 2006.

Defending Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka fell in the third round to 15-year-old Coco Gauff.

The prodigious Gauff continued to take the tennis world by storm, making the fourth round of a major for a second time in just her third Grand Slam appearance.

The retiring Caroline Wozniacki was honored in an on-court ceremony after her final professional match, a third-round loss to Ons Jabeur.

Petra Kvitova focuses during her third-round win over Ekaterina Alexandrova.

Ons Jabeur made history by becoming the first Arab woman to make the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam.

Sofia Kenin fistpumps en route to upsetting Ashleigh Barty to reach her first Grand Slam final.

World No.1 Ashleigh Barty became the first home player to reach the semifinals of the Australian Open since Wendy Turnbull in 1984.

Simona Halep defeated Anett Kontaveit to set up a blockbuster semifinal between multiple Grand Slam champions against Garbiñe Muguruza.

A resurgent Garbiñe Muguruza, reunited with coach Conchita Martínez, powered past Halep into her first Grand Slam final since Wimbledon 2017.

Sofia Kenin reacts after sealing championship point to defeat Muguruza and claim her first Grand Slam title at the Australian Open.

Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin poses with the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup.

