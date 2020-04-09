Team spirit: All Fed Cup winners since 2000

It would have been Fed Cup week but for the hiatus. Here we celebrate all the winning teams this century, starting with the USA in 2000.

The USA defended their Fed Cup title in 2000. Led by Monica Seles and Lindsay Davenport, they swept past Spain 5-0 in the final.

Belgium picked up their only Fed Cup win in 2001, with Justine Henin and Kim Clijsters winning in singles play before the doubles went the way of Russia in a 2-1 victory.

No.7 seeds Slovakia caused an upset in 2002 as they won the title. Daniela Hantuchova’s 6-7(8), 7-5, 6-4 victory over Conchita Martínez in Gran Canaria helped them to a 3-1 success against Spain.
France’s second title arrived in 2003. After beating hosts Russia in the semifinals, Amélie Mauresmo (pictured), Mary Pierce and Émilie Loit swept the four singles ties to secure a 4-1 win over the USA.

Russia gained revenge over France in 2004 as they won the trophy in Moscow, edging the defending champions 3-2. Anastasia Myskina and Vera Zvonareva beat Marion Bartoli and Loit 7-6(5), 7-5 in the decisive doubles.

Russia defended their title in 2005, again overcoming France in the final, which was played in Paris. The Russians won 3-2 in a thrilling tie in which four matches went to three sets. They took victory in the decisive doubles once more.

Italy interrupted Russia’s era of dominance in 2006 as they scored a brilliant 3-2 away win over Belgium in the final. Kirsten Flipkens and Henin had to retire in the pivotal doubles match, giving the victory an anticlimactic feel.

The trophy was back in Russian hands in 2007 as they defeated Italy in the final. Svetlana Kuznetsova won two singles ties as the home side swept their opponents 4-0.

A fourth title in five years followed for Russia in 2008. Again Kuznetsova won two singles ties as the champions went to Spain and won 4-0.

Italy regained the trophy in 2009 as they beat Russia in the semifinals. Flavia Pennetta (pictured) and Francesca Schiavone anchored them as they powered past the USA 4-0 in the final.

More Italian success arrived in 2010 as they once again beat the USA, this time in San Diego. Flavia Pennetta beat CoCo Vandeweghe, 6-1, 6-2 to seal the title with a 3-1 success.

The Czech Republic burst onto the scene in 2011 as they won three away ties to win a first title as an independent nation. Petra Kvitova won a key three setter with Kuznetsova to help her side to a 3-2 win.
Lucie Safarova was the star of the 2012 final as she won both her ties as the Czechs defended their title with a 3-1 win over the Serbia of Ana Ivanovic and Jelena Jankovic.

Italy got their hands back on the trophy in 2013 as they cruised to a 4-0 win over Russia thanks to the clay-court excellence of Roberta Vinci and Sara Errani.

Knocked out by the eventual champions in 2013, the Czech Republic secured the crown once again in 2014. They won 3-1 against Germany, with Kvitova and Safarova still to the forefront.

Karolina Pliskova and Barbora Strycova came from a set down in the decisive doubles of the 2015 final to allow the Czechs to defend their title with a 3-2 victory over Russia, who had led the tie 2-1.

A third successive title followed in 2016 for the Czech Republic. Although it went down to the doubles, the pivotal match in their clash with France was Karolina Pliskova’s 6-3, 4-6, 16-14 win over Kristina Mladenovic.

The USA won their first Fed Cup title in 17 years when they defeated Belarus 3-2 in the 2017 final. Shelby Rogers and Coco Vandeweghe won the decisive doubles tie over Aryna Sabalenka and Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

In 2018, the Czech Republic were back on top of the podium, with Strycova and Katerina Siniakova too strong for the US team as they won 3-0 in Prague.

France are the defending champions after a thrilling 3-2 win away against Australia in the 2019 final. Kristina Mladenovic memorably beat WTA World No.1 Ashleigh Barty, 2-6, 6-4, 7-6(1) in a critical match.

