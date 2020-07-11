Memory Lawn

Sister act: Venus & Serena’s decades of Wimbledon dominance

Since 1998, Venus and Serena Williams have won a combined 19 Wimbledon titles across singles, doubles and mixed doubles. Relive the best moments from their glittering history at the All England Club.

01 /12
Did you know Serena was the first Williams sister to win at Wimbledon? In 1998, Serena teamed up with Max Mirnyi to claim the mixed doubles title.

Photo by Getty Images

02 /12
Venus didn’t have to wait long for her own shot at Wimbledon glory: in 2000, Venus defeated Serena in the semifinals en route to winning her first Grand Slam singles title.

Photo by Getty Images

03 /12
They then teamed up to take home the 2000 Wimbledon women’s doubles title - the first of six doubles titles they have claimed at the All England Club.

Photo by Getty Images

04 /12
Both Venus and Serena had held the World No.1 ranking throughout 2002, and they met in the final of Wimbledon for the first time that year - this time, it was Serena’s time to shine.

Photo by Getty Images

05 /12
The 2003 Wimbledon final was another all-Williams affair, with Serena making it back-to-back titles with a victory over Venus.

Photo by Getty Images

06 /12
Venus came back from match point down against Lindsay Davenport in the 2005 final to seal her third career Grand Slam title - a statement win in her comeback from injuries.

Photo by Getty Images

07 /12
The Williams sisters were back to full power in 2008, where they met in a classic three-set final as Venus claimed her fifth Wimbledon crown - her most recent Grand Slam singles title.

Photo by Getty Images

08 /12
Serena and Venus then teamed up once more to claim their third Wimbledon doubles title.

Photo by Getty Images

09 /12
Serena returned the favor in 2009: she took down two-time defending champion Venus in the final, before partnering together to win another trophy in the doubles.

Photo by Getty Images

10 /12
The Williams sisters added to their doubles trophy cabinet in 2012, after Serena claimed the singles title.

Photo by Getty Images

11 /12
They made it six Wimbledon doubles titles in 2016, bringing their impressive total to 14 Grand Slams. Serena and Venus remain undefeated in Grand Slam doubles finals.

Photo by Getty Images

12 /12
Serena lifted her seventh Wimbledon trophy in 2016, equaling Stefanie Graf’s Open Era record of 22 Grand Slams. She has gone on to reach the final in 2018 and 2019 on her quest for #23.

Photo by Getty Images

Latest News

Global Partners

Affiliates

© 2020 WTA TOUR, INC. | WTA AND THE WTA LOGO ARE TRADEMARKS OF THE WTA TOUR, INC.